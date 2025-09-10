How Industries Quietly Shape Laws and Science to Delay Climate Action

Oil companies funding museum exhibits. Pesticide makers sponsoring scientific conferences. Universities suppressing research to protect corporate donors. These aren’t conspiracy theories but documented examples of what scientists now call ‘capture strategies,’ a sprawling network of influence that’s quietly undermining efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and chemical pollution.

A new study led by Professor Alex Ford from the University of Portsmouth reveals how industries deploy sophisticated tactics to influence everything from government regulations to university research, often in ways so subtle they go unnoticed. The research, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, expands the traditional concept of ‘regulatory capture’ to include a much broader web of targets.

‘There’s growing evidence that those tasked with protecting people and the planet can become entangled, sometimes unknowingly, in a web of influence, where funding, data and decision-making are carefully steered by vested interests,’ Ford explained.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. As the world grapples with what the UN calls a ‘triple planetary crisis’ of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, these influence campaigns are actively slowing the response.

Beyond Regulatory Agencies

The researchers define capture strategies as ‘the act of influencing individuals, organizations, or governments to prioritize corporate interests over those of human and ecosystem health.’ But this isn’t just about industry lobbying regulators. The study documents how capture extends to universities (dubbed ‘Frackademia’ when fossil fuel money flows to academic institutions), museums accepting oil company sponsorships, and even Hollywood films funded by tobacco companies.

Consider the Deepwater Horizon disaster. The 2010 oil spill that leaked 4.9 million barrels into the Gulf of Mexico exemplified regulatory capture at its most devastating. The regulator had become too cozy with the oil industry, relying heavily on industry data and failing to enforce backup systems for underwater control valves despite repeated accidents.

But capture strategies reach far beyond such obvious cases. The study reveals how pesticide companies sponsor entomological conferences, ensuring corporate voices dominate discussions while talks on pesticide harm remain scarce. Museums, increasingly dependent on private funding as public support wanes, face pressure to soften messaging about climate change when fossil fuel companies write the checks.

The researchers also document ‘culture capture,’ where social media platforms amplify climate denial and anti-science misinformation. One particularly striking finding: the anti-vaccine movement generates an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue for social media companies.

The Playbook Exposed

Drawing from corporate internal documents and case studies across industries, the researchers have mapped out a comprehensive ‘playbook’ of influence tactics. These range from controlling research publication to influencing educational materials in schools. Some tactics are brazen, others remarkably subtle.

Academic institutions face particular vulnerability. In a ‘get funded or perish’ culture, researchers dependent on industry funding become reluctant to publish negative findings about their sponsors. Universities themselves can be captured when corporate money becomes essential to their operations.

‘These capture strategies don’t always look like outright corruption,’ Ford noted. ‘They can be subtle, systemic, and deeply embedded, making them all the more important to recognize and call out.’

The study reveals how even environmental NGOs can be compromised. The World Wildlife Fund has faced criticism for accepting sponsorship from corporations including Shell, Monsanto, and BP, potentially influencing their advocacy positions.

The researchers stress they’re not vilifying all industry relationships. ‘The private sector has played an important role in developing innovative technologies and supporting environmental initiatives,’ explained co-author Dr. Maria Clara Starling. ‘Industry voices have a place in public debate, but that involvement must be transparent, accountable, and free from conflicts of interest that undermine public and environmental wellbeing.’

Yet the evidence suggests transparency remains elusive. When corporate and government interests align, as often happens with resource extraction, the influence can extend to international negotiations on climate and pollution. Scientists have observed joint attempts by governments and corporate lobbyists to stall intergovernmental environmental meetings.

The researchers propose several countermeasures: stronger conflict of interest policies, mandatory disclosure of funding sources, protection of academic freedom, and education about influence tactics. They particularly emphasize the need to educate university students about disinformation, especially in environmental sciences.

This isn’t Ford’s first investigation into industry influence. Earlier this year, he co-authored research examining how England’s water industry uses communication tactics to deflect attention from sewage pollution.

The broader implications are sobering. As wealth concentrates among transnational corporations and ultra-rich individuals, some argue corporate rights have become more powerful than civil rights. Whether addressing this imbalance requires fundamental changes to how society regulates corporate power remains an open question.

For now, the researchers argue, the first step is recognition. ‘Bringing these interests out into the open decreases their efficacy,’ they write, ‘and emboldens a critical public sphere to draw their conclusions, which is key to advancing urgently needed change.’

https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.estlett.5c00277