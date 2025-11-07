Island Reptiles Are Vanishing Before Science Can Catch Up

They are small, secretive, and, too often, invisible to science until it is too late. A new global review led by the University of Oxford warns that island reptiles face a double peril: higher extinction risk and far less research attention than their mainland relatives. Published in Conservation Science and Practice, the study quantifies a pattern conservationists have long suspected but rarely measured across regions and families.

The numbers are stark. Roughly one third of all known reptiles live only on islands, yet 30% of these island dwellers are threatened with extinction, compared with 12.1% of reptiles overall. Despite that imbalance, just 6.7% of reptile research since 1960 focused on island species. Nearly half of island reptiles have no published studies at all. Picture a sun-bleached wall on Madeira Island as lizards flicker over warm stone, then imagine trying to save them with almost no baseline data. That is the gap this paper documents.

Senior author Ricardo Rocha, Associate Professor in Conservation Science at Oxford, frames the stakes in ecological terms.

“Reptiles are keystone species for island ecosystems. For example, on Madeira Island – my birthplace – wall lizards are everywhere, chasing insects, pollinating plants and eating fruits.”

The review links elevated risk to classic island vulnerabilities: tiny ranges, isolation, and exposure to invasive predators. Many island reptiles evolved without mammalian enemies and lack the defenses seen in mainland cousins. The paper highlights a familiar culprit. Free ranging cats, now widespread across islands, rank among the leading drivers of documented extinctions. One study cited from Madeira found that a single cat can consume more than 90 lizards in a year, a tidy statistic with messy ecological consequences.

Research effort is not only small, it is skewed. Larger, more widespread species draw attention, while small bodied, recently described, and high altitude taxa are overlooked. Families heavy with island endemics are overrepresented among the least studied. Meanwhile, a handful of reptiles soak up outsized interest, often because they are charismatic, unique, or medically salient. Vipers and leatherback turtles, for instance, dominate bibliographies. The island restricted tuatara is a rare exception that does get studied, owing to its deep evolutionary distinctiveness.

Hotspots With Cold Data

The Indo Malayan realm emerged as the richest region for island reptiles and, paradoxically, among the poorest studied. By contrast, the Palearctic realm, with fewer island species but many research centers, shows the highest mean papers per species. Oceania had no conservation intervention studies recorded in the dataset evaluated. Across all regions, conservation specific research on island reptiles is threadbare: only 91 studies total, or about 0.036 papers per species, compared with 0.15 for mainland reptiles. That is not a typo, it is a warning label.

Socioeconomic context matters. Wealth correlates positively with research on mainland reptiles but negatively for island restricted species. The authors suggest that in wealthier island nations, funding may skew toward tourism infrastructure rather than biodiversity science, while biodiversity rich, lower income islands depend on outside teams whose priorities do not always align with local needs.

The team built mixed effects models to probe drivers of attention and then constructed a research priority metric to spotlight neglected species at greatest risk. Twelve of the top 15 priority reptiles are island restricted, many Data Deficient and confined to a single island. Without data, legal protection and funding tend to lag, creating a feedback loop in which ignorance fuels vulnerability.

Closing The Knowledge Gap Before The Extinction Gap Widens

What to do next is refreshingly concrete. The authors call for targeted studies of high risk island reptiles with little or no existing data, equitable partnerships that build capacity in island communities, and wider use of non journal sources, including NGO and government reports. They also urge translation of non English literature so that hard won local knowledge enters global syntheses. In short, expand the evidence base, and do it where it will matter most.

There is also the predator problem. Island reptiles are particularly exposed to cats, rats, and other introduced species. Rocha is blunt about the mechanism.

“This makes them easy targets for predators such as free-ranging cats, which are a leading cause of extinctions on islands.”

None of this is abstract. Komodo without dragons would be a different place, and not only for tourists. Seed dispersal, pollination, and insect control would shift, with ripples through plants, birds, and soil. The study’s message is not that island reptiles are doomed, but that we are flying blind. Better maps, built quickly and collaboratively, can still change outcomes.

If conservation wants a near term return on investment, it should start where the risks are high and the knowledge is thin. Islands fit that brief. The clock is already running; the literature should be too.

Conservation Science and Practice: 10.1111/csp2.70184