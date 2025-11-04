Lifting Beats Running For Blood Sugar Control In Mice Study

The idea sounds counterintuitive at first: trade miles for metal to tame blood sugar. Yet a new preclinical study from Virginia Tech reports that a mouse model of weightlifting surpassed voluntary running for cutting fat, improving glucose tolerance, and boosting insulin sensitivity during a high-fat diet.

Published October 30 in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, the work directly pits endurance against resistance training in a controlled head-to-head. Researchers built a squat-like apparatus into mouse cages, a hinged, weighted lid that animals had to lift with a tiny shoulder collar to reach food. Think of a miniature gym bench set into a feeder, a clean steel arc rising and falling as the mouse performs hundreds of precise lifts each night.

Across eight weeks, male mice on a high-fat diet performed either voluntary wheel running or the weightlifting routine, while control groups remained sedentary on normal chow or a high-fat diet. The team tracked body composition by EchoMRI, ran treadmill tests, probed heart and muscle function, and examined insulin signaling in skeletal muscle.

Resistance Work Trimmed Fat And Sharpened Sugar Control

Both exercise modes helped, but resistance training stood out. In mice fed a high-fat diet, the weightlifting model more effectively reduced both subcutaneous and visceral fat. More importantly for diabetes risk, it produced stronger gains in glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, as shown by lower HOMA-IR and better performance on glucose and insulin tolerance tests. Running improved some outcomes, and it uniquely enlarged brown fat and boosted run-to-fatigue capacity, but it did not match the metabolic punch of lifting.

“Our data showed that both running and weightlifting reduce fat in the abdomen and under the skin, and improve blood glucose maintenance, with better insulin signaling in skeletal muscle.”

The visual contrast is striking. Wheel runners clocked double-digit kilometers per night, building classic endurance capacity. The lifters, meanwhile, executed roughly two hundred plus squat-like reps nightly at loads that progressed to about 240 percent of body weight, a quiet grind that reshaped fat distribution and glucose handling without obvious changes in muscle contractile properties or cardiac function.

That last point matters. The benefits of resistance exercise in this study did not hinge on bigger muscles or flashier performance metrics. Contractile testing of hindlimb muscles showed no major changes across groups, and short-term high-fat feeding did not induce cardiomyopathy. The implication is that unique, muscle-intrinsic metabolic mechanisms, not just hypertrophy or stamina, may drive the superior insulin sensitization seen with lifting.

What It Means For Exercise Prescriptions

The study fills a long-standing gap in preclinical comparisons of endurance and resistance training under identical dietary stress. Its design, using voluntary behaviors that mirror real-world exercise, strengthens the translational signal. The results also dovetail with human trials showing that both modalities lower HbA1c and improve cardiometabolic health, while hinting that resistance work can be especially potent for insulin sensitivity.

It is not a call to abandon cardio. Endurance training delivered expected benefits for performance and brown adipose adaptations. Rather, the message is additive: pairing aerobic sessions with structured resistance work may capture the best of both worlds, especially for people who struggle to maintain long-duration cardio or who need a strong nudge on glycemic control.

“The take-home message is that you should do both endurance and resistance exercise, if possible, to get the most health benefit.”

Several caveats apply. These were young male mice, and eight weeks of high-fat feeding may not mirror longer human timelines or sex differences. The underlying molecular pathways behind the lifting advantage, including insulin signaling nodes like Akt and AS160 and possible crosstalk with adipose tissue, deserve deeper study. Still, the practical takeaway aligns with what clinicians often recommend: schedule the lifts, keep the walks or rides, and let the combination do its metabolic work.

Picture it simply: a barbell session that trims the waistline’s hidden fat while making muscle a hungrier sink for glucose, followed by an easy run that keeps the engine efficient. For diabetes prevention and management, that pairing might be stronger than either alone.

Journal of Sport and Health Science: 10.1016/j.jshs.2025.101100