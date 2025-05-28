Mysterious Star Pulses Every 44 Minutes in Space First

Astronomers have discovered a celestial object behaving unlike anything previously observed in our galaxy, challenging existing theories about stellar evolution and magnetic field physics.

The enigmatic source, designated ASKAP J1832-0911, pulses in both radio waves and X-rays every 44.2 minutes while exhibiting extreme brightness variations that span several orders of magnitude over months.

Located approximately 15,000 light-years from Earth, this object represents the first long-period radio transient ever detected emitting synchronized X-ray pulses. The discovery, published in Nature, combines observations from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Australia’s SKA Pathfinder radio telescope, revealing properties that don’t fit any known class of cosmic objects.

A Star Like No Other

“Astronomers have looked at countless stars with all kinds of telescopes and we’ve never seen one that acts this way,” said first author Dr. Ziteng Wang from the Curtin University node at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research. “It’s thrilling to see a new type of behavior for stars.”

The object’s radio emissions reach extraordinary intensities—up to 20 Janskys at peak brightness, making it 10,000 times more luminous than typical radio pulsars. Even more puzzling, both its radio and X-ray emissions vary dramatically over time, with the source becoming 1,000 times fainter in radio waves and at least 10 times dimmer in X-rays over just six months.

What sets ASKAP J1832-0911 apart isn’t just its brightness, but its temporal behavior. While conventional pulsars spin multiple times per second, this object operates on a completely different timescale, with variations occurring over tens of minutes—thousands of times longer than typical stellar pulsations.

Synchronized Cosmic Lighthouse

Perhaps most remarkably, the radio and X-ray emissions appear perfectly synchronized, both following the same 44.2-minute cycle. This coordination suggests the emissions originate from magnetically linked regions within the system, pointing toward an object with highly ordered magnetic fields.

The radio signals exhibit 92% polarization—nearly complete—with substantial linear and circular components. The first half of each pulse shows predominantly linear polarization, indicating the presence of extremely organized magnetic field structures. Such high polarization demands specific conditions: either intrinsically small electron pitch angles or strong magnetic fields capable of rapidly cooling particles through cyclotron radiation.

Challenging Existing Models

Scientists have proposed several explanations, but none perfectly accounts for all observed properties. The object’s 44-minute period places it firmly in the “death valley” of stellar physics—a region where conventional models predict radio emission should cease entirely.

“We looked at several different possibilities involving neutron stars and white dwarfs, either in isolation or with companion stars,” said co-author Dr. Nanda Rea of the Institute of Space Sciences in Barcelona, Spain. “So far nothing exactly matches up, but some ideas work better than others.”

Traditional rotation-powered pulsars can be ruled out because ASKAP J1832-0911’s radio luminosity exceeds its calculated spin-down energy by four orders of magnitude. The object’s extreme variability also distinguishes it from steady-emission sources like classical pulsars.

Magnetar or Magnetic White Dwarf?

Two primary scenarios remain under consideration. The first involves an ancient magnetar—a neutron star with an exceptionally strong magnetic field—aged over 500,000 years. Such objects could theoretically produce the observed X-ray outbursts and maintain radio emission through crustal magnetic field evolution.

However, this explanation faces challenges. Models suggest that old magnetars should have much weaker magnetic fields than required to produce such bright, transient radio emission. The required field strength of at least 10^13 Gauss would typically generate brighter quiescent X-ray emission than observed.

The alternative involves an extremely magnetized white dwarf in a binary system with a low-mass companion. If radio emission arises from relativistic electron cyclotron maser emission, calculations suggest the white dwarf would need a magnetic field exceeding 5×10^9 Gauss—making it the most magnetic white dwarf known in our galaxy.

Beyond Current Understanding

The discovery reveals gaps in our understanding of compact object physics and magnetic field evolution. ASKAP J1832-0911’s properties don’t match any known class of galactic objects, from pulsars and magnetars to white dwarf binaries and X-ray transients.

Key observations that challenge existing models include:

Radio luminosity reaching 4×10^32 erg/s at peak brightness

X-ray luminosity varying from 7×10^32 to less than 6×10^31 erg/s

Perfect 44.2-minute synchronization between radio and X-ray emissions

Extreme variability spanning three orders of magnitude in radio flux

92% polarization indicating highly ordered magnetic fields

Implications for Stellar Physics

The discovery of correlated radio and X-ray emission in a long-period transient establishes a new class of hour-scale periodic X-ray sources. This finding suggests that similar objects may have been overlooked in previous surveys that focused on shorter timescales or single wavelengths.

The object’s location deep in the galactic plane, initially thought to associate it with supernova remnant G22.7-0.2, proved coincidental. This independence from obvious stellar nurseries or explosion sites adds another layer of mystery to its origins.

The Hunt Continues

“We will continue to hunt for clues about what is happening with this object, and we’ll look for similar objects,” said co-author Dr. Tong Bao of the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics. “Finding a mystery like this isn’t frustrating – it’s what makes science exciting!”

Future observations will focus on understanding whether ASKAP J1832-0911 represents a new evolutionary phase of known objects or an entirely novel class of cosmic phenomena. The discovery suggests that our current taxonomies of compact objects may be incomplete, potentially hiding a population of similar sources operating on intermediate timescales.

What makes this discovery particularly significant is its potential to bridge gaps between fast-varying pulsars and slowly evolving stellar remnants. By operating on 44-minute cycles, ASKAP J1832-0911 occupies a temporal niche that previous surveys might have missed, suggesting other exotic objects could be awaiting discovery in similar parameter spaces.

As astronomers continue monitoring this enigmatic source, each observation adds pieces to a cosmic puzzle that challenges our fundamental understanding of how matter behaves under extreme magnetic and gravitational conditions. Whether ASKAP J1832-0911 represents the tip of an iceberg or a truly unique phenomenon, its discovery marks a significant milestone in our exploration of the universe’s most extreme environments.