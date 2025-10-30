New Liposomal Cancer Drug Eradicates Tumors in Preclinical Models

In a remarkable advance for chemotherapy research, scientists from the Medical University of Vienna and their collaborators in Budapest have developed a next-generation cancer drug that wiped out aggressive tumors in mice, even those resistant to conventional therapies. The compound, called LiPyDau, is a liposomal form of a highly potent anthracycline derivative designed to overcome one of oncology’s toughest problems: drug resistance.

The study, published in Molecular Cancer, describes how LiPyDau achieved complete tumor regression across several cancer types, including melanoma, lung, and triple-negative breast cancer models. By packaging the toxic compound 2-pyrrolino-daunorubicin inside nanoscale fat vesicles, or liposomes, researchers were able to deliver lethal doses directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues.

From Classic Chemotherapy to Precision Nanoformulation

Anthracyclines like doxorubicin and daunorubicin have been used for decades to treat a wide range of cancers, but their use is limited by heart toxicity and the evolution of multidrug resistance. The Vienna team found that chemical modification of daunorubicin produced a far more powerful molecule—so potent, in fact, that it could not be used safely on its own. Encapsulation in liposomes, however, transformed it into a viable therapy.

In mouse models, a single injection of LiPyDau nearly halted tumor growth in melanoma and lung cancer. In breast cancer models, repeated low doses led to complete tumor elimination and long-term survival. Even tumors derived from human patients that had failed standard treatments responded dramatically to LiPyDau.

“Encapsulating 2-pyrrolino-daunorubicin in liposomes enables the safe use of an otherwise too toxic, yet extremely potent new drug,” said study leader Gergely Szakács of MedUni Vienna. “The next important step is to determine whether these promising results can be translated into clinical applications.”

The key lies in the drug’s unique mechanism of action. Unlike conventional anthracyclines that inhibit topoisomerase enzymes, LiPyDau’s active ingredient irreversibly links the two strands of DNA within tumor cells. This crosslinking causes catastrophic damage that cancer cells cannot repair, leading to their death. In BRCA-deficient breast cancers, where DNA repair is already impaired, the treatment was particularly effective.

Overcoming Drug Resistance and Toxicity

One of the most striking findings was LiPyDau’s ability to overcome P-glycoprotein-mediated multidrug resistance—a major clinical barrier that renders many chemotherapies ineffective. In resistant tumor models, LiPyDau remained highly toxic to cancer cells that had stopped responding to doxorubicin or other standard agents. Mice treated with LiPyDau showed significant tumor regression and, in some cases, complete eradication without signs of long-term organ damage.

The liposomal nanoformulation also conferred another critical benefit: a broader therapeutic window. By controlling how the drug is released and where it accumulates, the researchers reduced systemic toxicity while maximizing impact on tumors. This targeted delivery was confirmed in experiments showing sustained drug retention inside cancer tissue and minimal off-target exposure.

“LiPyDau demonstrates that classic chemotherapy can be reinvented through advanced formulation technologies,” said co-author Csaba Magyar of the HUN-REN Research Centre. “We believe this approach could revive the clinical potential of other powerful but previously unusable compounds.”

As the authors note, further studies will be needed to assess safety, dosing, and efficacy in humans. But if the preclinical results hold true in clinical trials, LiPyDau could mark a major step forward in treating aggressive and drug-resistant cancers, combining the brute force of traditional chemotherapy with the precision of modern nanomedicine.

Molecular Cancer: 10.1186/s12943-025-02444-1