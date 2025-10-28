One Longer Walk Trumps Several Shorter Ones

If you are shuffling around the house in brief bursts throughout the day, your heart might not be getting the memo. A new study of more than 33,000 adults suggests that people who walk continuously for 10 to 15 minutes at a time slash their risk of cardiovascular disease by nearly two thirds compared to those who take the same number of steps in fragments shorter than five minutes.

The findings, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, challenge the widespread fixation on hitting 10,000 steps a day. Instead, the research points to something simpler and potentially more powerful: how you accumulate those steps matters as much as the total count. For people who walk fewer than 8,000 steps daily, stringing those steps together into one or two sustained walks appears to offer significantly more protection against heart attacks, strokes, and premature death than scattering the same steps across dozens of tiny trips to the fridge or mailbox.

The study tracked participants for an average of eight years, monitoring not just their step counts but the pattern in which those steps accumulated. Participants wore research-grade wristbands for a week, capturing a detailed snapshot of their movement habits. The results were stark: among people who walked continuously for only five minutes a day, 13 percent experienced a cardiovascular event like a heart attack or stroke. That risk dropped to just 4 percent among those who walked for 10 to 15 minutes at a stretch.

Why Sustained Movement Matters

The most dramatic benefits appeared among the least active participants, those logging 5,000 steps a day or fewer. In this sedentary group, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease was cut in half, from 15 percent for those who walked in five-minute bursts to 7 percent for those who walked up to 15 minutes continuously. The risk of death told a similar story: 5 percent for the short-bout walkers versus less than 1 percent for those who managed 15-minute walks.

“We tend to place all the emphasis on the number of steps or the total amount of walking but neglect the crucial role of patterns, for example ‘how’ walking is done. This study shows that even people who are very physically inactive can maximise their heart health benefit by tweaking their walking patterns to walk for longer at a time, ideally for at least 10-15 minutes, when possible.”

Dr. Matthew Ahmadi, Deputy Director of the Mackenzie Wearables Research Hub at the University of Sydney and co-lead author of the study, noted that the findings could reshape how health professionals talk about walking. The magic number is not necessarily 10,000 steps, a figure that has become gospel in wellness circles despite limited scientific grounding. For the most inactive people, even a modest shift toward longer, purposeful walks could yield measurable health gains.

Small Changes, Big Impact

The study analyzed data from the UK Biobank, a massive repository of health information from half a million participants. The researchers focused on adults aged 40 to 79 who walked fewer than 8,000 steps daily and had no cardiovascular disease or cancer at the start of the observation period. Nearly 43 percent of participants accumulated most of their daily steps in bouts shorter than five minutes, a pattern that might describe the average office worker moving between desk, bathroom, and break room. Only 8 percent managed to accumulate most of their steps in bouts lasting 15 minutes or longer.

The implications are surprisingly practical. You do not need to overhaul your life or join a gym. Simply carving out time for one or two longer walks each day, at a comfortable but steady pace, might be enough to shift the needle on cardiovascular risk. That could mean a morning stroll around the block or a post-dinner walk with a friend, nothing heroic or Instagram-worthy.

“Our research shows that simple changes can make all the difference to your health. If you walk a little, set aside some time to walk more often and in longer sessions. Such small changes can have a big impact.”

The study does leave some questions unanswered. Participants wore the wristbands for only a week, and movement patterns can shift over time. The observational design also means the researchers cannot rule out the possibility that people who walk longer stretches are healthier for other reasons, though the team used statistical techniques to account for factors like age, diet, and smoking. Still, the consistency of the findings, especially among the most sedentary group, suggests that the pattern of walking is not just a marker of health but a lever for improving it.

For the millions of people who struggle to meet conventional exercise targets, the message is reassuring: you do not need to chase an arbitrary step count or sign up for a marathon. A few longer walks each week might be all it takes to give your heart a fighting chance.

Annals of Internal Medicine: 10.7326/ANNALS-25-01547