Plastic Chemicals Linked To 356,000 Heart Deaths

A common chemical used to make plastics more flexible could be responsible for over 356,000 cardiovascular deaths worldwide in a single year, according to groundbreaking research published April 29 in Lancet eBiomedicine. The study reveals alarming geographic disparities in how these chemicals affect global health.

Researchers at NYU Langone Health found that di-2-ethylhexylphthalate (DEHP), a compound widely used in food containers, medical equipment, and other plastic products, contributed to approximately 13.5% of all cardiovascular deaths among adults aged 55-64 in 2018.

“By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health,” said study lead author Sara Hyman from NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The research uncovered striking regional differences in mortality burden. Asia bore the brunt of these deaths, with the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and Pacific regions accounting for roughly three-quarters of all DEHP-related cardiovascular deaths globally. India recorded the highest death toll at 103,587, followed by China and Indonesia.

Dr. Leonardo Trasande, senior author of the study, emphasized the global inequality of this health crisis: “There is a clear disparity in which parts of the world bear the brunt of heightened heart risks from phthalates. Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations to reduce exposure to these toxins, especially in areas most affected by rapid industrialization and plastic consumption.”

The economic impact is equally staggering. Researchers estimate the global financial burden from these deaths ranges between $510 billion and $3.74 trillion.

When DEHP breaks down into microscopic particles and enters the body, it can trigger inflammation in the heart’s arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke over time. This chemical is nearly ubiquitous in modern life, found in everything from food packaging to medical devices.

The study examined data from 200 countries and territories, analyzing urine samples containing DEHP breakdown products and matching them with mortality data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Researchers found that regions with rapidly developing plastic industries but fewer manufacturing restrictions experienced higher exposure levels and consequently higher death rates.

This global assessment builds on the team’s previous research, which had identified phthalates as responsible for approximately 50,000 premature deaths annually among older Americans. The current study represents the first worldwide estimate of cardiovascular mortality linked to these chemicals.

The researchers note that their analysis likely underestimates the true impact, as it did not account for other types of phthalates or examine mortality in other age groups. Future studies will track how reductions in phthalate exposure affect global mortality rates and explore other health concerns associated with these chemicals.

As international negotiations continue regarding global plastics treaties, this research provides critical evidence for policymakers about the potential cardiovascular risks posed by plastic-related chemicals, particularly in regions experiencing rapid industrialization and growing plastic consumption.