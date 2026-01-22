Portable Skin Scanner Tracks Capillary “Dance” to Predict Heart Risks

Squeeze your fist. Release. Squeeze again. That simple rhythm, the blood rushing back into your forearm, is telling you a story. But until recently, nobody could actually read it.

Inside those tiny vessels running through your skin, something is happening right now. Cells lining your arterial walls are responding to pressure waves, expanding and contracting in a rhythm that should be perfectly choreographed. When that dance falters, cardiovascular disease often follows. The trouble is that by the time doctors spot problems in your larger arteries using traditional ultrasound, the damage at the microvascular level might already be catastrophic. What’s been missing is a way to see into those fingerthin capillaries while they’re still speaking to your body.

Researchers in Munich think they have just cracked that code.

Fast-RSOM does something that seemed impossible until now. An eye-wateringly precise imaging technology developed by teams at Helmholtz Munich and the Technical University of Munich, it lets scientists watch individual capillaries, some barely thicker than a human hair, responding in real time as blood pressure changes. You can see them. Watch them expand. Watch them contract. For the first time, this happens at 2-hertz temporal resolution, fast enough to catch the dynamics that precede any detectable changes in your larger arteries.

“With fast-RSOM, we can, for the first time, non-invasively assess endothelial dysfunction at single-capillary and skin-layer resolution in humans,” says Dr. Hailong He, who led the study. He might sound measured when he says it, but what he’s really describing is extraordinary. The resolution is remarkable. But here’s what’s truly stunning: it’s revealing something about disease that we’ve never seen before.

Before symptoms show

The endothelium is a single layer of cells lining your blood vessels. It’s your first barrier between your blood and surrounding tissue. Think of it as a gatekeeper. When it starts failing, your blood pressure rises, your vessels become stiff and inflexible, and the cascade toward cardiovascular disease begins. Doctors call this early stage microvascular endothelial dysfunction, or MiVED. The real problem is that it’s invisible. You can’t feel it. Most people don’t know it’s happening until it’s too late.

The old imaging methods had a fatal flaw. They averaged out signals from thousands of capillaries at once, muddying the picture like watching a city through frosted glass. You get a single number from Doppler ultrasound. Optical methods scatter and blur through tissue like light through fog. You’re always seeing the forest when you need to see the individual trees.

Fast-RSOM works completely differently. Fire pulses of green light into the skin and something remarkable happens. The light creates microscopic sound waves that bounce back with extraordinary precision. The device reconstructs three-dimensional images detailed enough to distinguish individual capillaries and track their responses as they constrict and dilate with breathtaking accuracy.

Getting there wasn’t straightforward. The engineering challenge was almost daunting. The team accelerated the original RSOM technology by completely redesigning its ultrasound detector, drilling a hole through the centre to allow the laser to illuminate and collect signals simultaneously. They rewrote the scanning protocols from scratch, building in the ability to toggle between slow, detailed three-dimensional scans and rapid two-dimensional cross-sections. The payoff was worth it. The result captures dynamics roughly 100 times faster than older optical methods. Fast enough to actually see what’s happening.

“Our novel approach offers an unprecedented view of how cardiovascular disease manifests at the microvascular level,” says Dr. Angelos Karlas, a vascular surgeon who co-led the work. For the first time, they could actually test something that had only been theorised: whether smoking and cardiovascular disease affect shallow skin layers differently than deeper ones. What they found surprised them.

Layers of disease

When the team tested smokers against healthy volunteers, the differences jumped out at them immediately. Stark. Undeniable. The maximum volume of blood moving through capillaries (a measure called MVC) dropped by roughly 30 per cent in smokers overall. But the real revelation was something they weren’t expecting. Capillaries in the shallow subpapillary dermis showed dramatically more impairment than those deeper in the reticular dermis. Moreover, shallow capillaries recovered more slowly after blood flow was restored. In healthy volunteers, these layers responded identically. Smoking had fractured the harmony between them.

The pattern got worse with established cardiovascular disease. MVC values plummeted to half those of healthy controls. Time-to-peak measurements (how fast capillaries responded to the pressure stimulus) lengthened significantly. Again, the shallow layer bore the brunt. The damage was concentrated right where they could see it.

These findings matter deeply because they suggest MiVED may be an even earlier warning sign than anyone suspected. Structural damage to blood vessels, the kind visible under a microscope on histology, wasn’t apparent in either smokers or CVD patients. Yet the functional changes were unmistakable. Unambiguous. Disease whispers through capillary dynamics long before it shouts through vessel morphology. It’s a whisper most people never hear.

The technology itself is deceptively simple in concept. A small scanning head, portable and roughly the size of a conventional ultrasound probe, sits in your palm. Inside it: a laser and an ultrasound detector. A blood pressure cuff goes on your upper arm and inflates, cutting off the flow of blood temporarily. Then it releases. During those few minutes, fast-RSOM watches everything happening beneath your skin. It sees capillaries vanish as pressure rises, then reappear in a sudden rush of oxygen-rich blood. It measures how far they dilate, how quickly they respond, how completely they recover. For smokers and CVD patients, that recovery is sluggish. Incomplete. Revealing.

Towards the clinic

“By enabling earlier interventions and more precise monitoring, fast-RSOM could transform how cardiovascular diseases are prevented and managed, improving outcomes for patients and reducing healthcare costs in the long term,” says Prof. Vasilis Ntziachristos, who directs the Bioengineering Center where the technology was developed. The device costs roughly what a clinical ultrasound system does. No contrast agents. No radiation. No invasive procedures. You simply hold still while a technician scans your forearm for a few minutes. That’s it.

Early detection is where the real promise lies. Millions of people are walking around with undiagnosed cardiovascular risk right now. They don’t know their endothelium is already failing. They feel fine. They feel healthy. But by the time symptoms arrive (chest pain, breathlessness, the acute warning signs that send you to hospital), substantial damage has already accumulated. If fast-RSOM can identify those at-risk individuals years earlier, during the window when lifestyle changes or preventive therapy might still work, when you might still turn things around, the clinical impact could be transformative.

The research is preliminary. The studies involved only 20 smokers, 20 non-smokers, 20 CVD patients, and 20 healthy controls. Larger, longitudinal trials will be needed to determine whether fast-RSOM measurements actually predict who will suffer cardiovascular events. Questions remain about how the technology performs across different ages, ethnicities, and metabolic conditions. The team is working on faster scanning of larger skin areas, and considering multispectral variants that could measure oxygen saturation within individual capillaries.

But the fundamental capability is established. For the first time, we can watch disease unfold in the microcirculation. We can see the dysfunction before dysfunction destroys. We can distinguish between layers. We can track individual capillaries through their responses. We can detect impairment that older technology simply cannot resolve.

The fist squeeze continues. In smokers and those with cardiovascular disease, that small gesture (the rush of blood through narrowing capillaries) now has a visible story. It’s a story that takes years to unfold completely, but the first chapters are written in the responses of thousands of tiny vessels, each one either performing its delicate dance or, increasingly, faltering. For the first time, we have the eyes to read those early pages.

Study link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41377-025-02103-6