AI Breakthrough Reveals Hidden Storm Patterns in Earth’s Atmosphere

A powerful new AI tool is uncovering the fine details of storms that traditional weather models miss. Researchers from Wrocław University of Environmental and Life Sciences, working with collaborators in Poland and California, have developed the first deep learning framework capable of generating high-resolution GNSS tomography of the atmosphere. Their method, published in Satellite Navigation in August 2025, uses a Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Network (SRGAN) to sharpen satellite-based humidity maps, cutting errors by more than half and illuminating small-scale weather dynamics that drive heavy rainfall and dangerous storms.

From Blurred Data to Sharp Forecasts

For decades, weather forecasters have relied on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) tomography to estimate humidity in the atmosphere. These measurements are critical for tracking convection, downpours, and storm fronts, but standard reconstructions are often too smooth to capture rapid, local changes. The new AI-driven approach fuses GNSS data with the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, with SRGAN serving as a translator between low- and high-resolution images.

In real-world tests, the system achieved remarkable accuracy. In Poland, error rates fell by up to 62 percent, and in California by 52 percent, even during rainy episodes when forecasting is hardest. Compared to the widely used Lanczos3 interpolation method, SRGAN consistently produced sharper gradients and structures that aligned better with radiosonde balloon measurements and model outputs.

Opening the Black Box with Explainable AI

What sets this study apart is not only accuracy but also transparency. The researchers applied explainable AI tools, Grad-CAM and SHAP, to reveal how the model makes its decisions. These visualizations showed the network emphasizing storm-sensitive regions, such as western Poland’s weather fronts and California’s coastal mountains. By exposing its internal focus, the system allows scientists to validate that it is learning meaningful atmospheric patterns.

“High-resolution atmospheric data is the missing link in forecasting the kind of weather that disrupts lives,” said lead author Saeid Haji-Aghajany. “Our approach doesn’t just sharpen GNSS tomography—it also shows us how the model makes its decisions.”

Key Findings

Sample size: 300 days of GNSS data from 118 stations in Poland; 108 days from 21 stations in California (2020–2021).

300 days of GNSS data from 118 stations in Poland; 108 days from 21 stations in California (2020–2021). Technology: Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Network (SRGAN) trained with Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model outputs.

Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Network (SRGAN) trained with Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model outputs. Error reduction: Up to 62% in Poland and 52% in California compared to original tomography data.

Up to 62% in Poland and 52% in California compared to original tomography data. Validation: Radiosonde balloon profiles and WRF reference outputs.

Radiosonde balloon profiles and WRF reference outputs. Explainability: Grad-CAM and SHAP highlighted storm-sensitive regions, improving model trust and interpretability.

Grad-CAM and SHAP highlighted storm-sensitive regions, improving model trust and interpretability. Application: Potential integration into global forecasting pipelines for better storm warnings and extreme weather resilience.

Implications for Forecasting

This breakthrough could reshape how meteorologists prepare for extreme weather. By providing sharper humidity fields, the system allows both physics-based and AI-based forecasts to more accurately simulate storm development. Communities at risk of flash floods, hurricanes, or sudden downpours could receive earlier and more reliable alerts. The addition of explainable AI safeguards scientific trust, making the method a credible candidate for future global adoption.

Takeaway

A new deep learning framework enhances GNSS tomography by sharpening humidity maps and reducing errors by over 50 percent. Tested in Poland and California, the system provides interpretable, high-resolution atmospheric data that could significantly improve storm prediction and weather resilience worldwide.

Journal: Satellite Navigation

DOI: 10.1186/s43020-025-00177-6

