Gene Edit Rewires Grape Cells to Mass-Produce Resveratrol

A single genetic modification in grape cells has unlocked a sustainable pathway to produce resveratrol, the health-promoting compound found in red wine. Chinese researchers used CRISPR gene editing to knock out one enzyme, redirecting cellular machinery to boost resveratrol production by over 400 percent while simultaneously reducing unwanted pigments.

The research, published in Horticulture Research, tackles a persistent challenge in natural product manufacturing. Resveratrol offers anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and anti-cancer benefits, but occurs naturally in only a handful of plants like grapes and peanuts at extremely low concentrations. Current production methods face significant hurdles: chemical synthesis introduces impurities, microbial fermentation suffers from contamination issues, and plant extraction remains resource-intensive and inefficient.

Metabolic Competition Reveals New Strategy

The Fujian Academy of Agricultural Sciences team discovered that two cellular pathways compete for the same raw materials. Chalcone synthase (CHS) produces colorful flavonoids like anthocyanins, while stilbene synthase (STS) creates resveratrol and related stilbenoids. Both enzymes require identical starting materials, creating a metabolic tug-of-war within plant cells.

Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, researchers knocked out the CHS2 gene in Vitis davidii grape cells. The results were dramatic: flavonoid production plummeted while stilbenoid synthesis surged. Mutant cell lines showed resveratrol levels up to 4.1-fold higher than normal cells, with piceid (a resveratrol derivative) increasing 5.3-fold.

“By knocking out CHS2, we effectively shifted the balance of grape cell metabolism toward resveratrol accumulation.”

The visual changes were equally striking. Wild-type grape cells developed deep red coloration from anthocyanin pigments, while edited cells remained pale green or yellow, confirming the metabolic redirection from pigments to medicinal compounds.

Precision Engineering Opens New Possibilities

High-throughput DNA sequencing revealed the editing created multiple mutation types across cell populations. In the most effective line, 99.87 percent of cells carried mutations that completely eliminated CHS2 function. These comprehensive knockouts produced the highest resveratrol yields and maintained elevated production over extended culture periods.

Transcriptomic analysis confirmed the metabolic shift at the molecular level. Genes involved in flavonoid synthesis were broadly downregulated, while all six stilbene synthase genes showed increased activity. The research team measured 72 different flavonoids that decreased significantly, while stilbenoid compounds increased markedly.

“This work not only confirms the competitive relationship between flavonoid and stilbenoid pathways but also demonstrates the potential of targeted gene editing in creating plant cell factories.”

The approach offers advantages over traditional methods. Unlike microbial fermentation, plant cell systems provide natural processing mechanisms and post-translational modifications that preserve bioactivity. The engineered cells could support scaled production for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health supplements without the environmental costs of chemical synthesis.

Beyond resveratrol, the strategy exemplifies precision metabolic engineering. By understanding pathway competition, researchers can enhance desirable compounds while suppressing unwanted traits. This could accelerate development of new crop varieties and natural product platforms with significant economic and health value.

The study establishes gene editing as a practical route to overcome longstanding challenges in resveratrol supply. As demand grows for natural health compounds, such cellular factories may provide cleaner, more sustainable alternatives to conventional production methods.

Horticulture Research: 10.1093/hr/uhae268

