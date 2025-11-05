Scientists Give Cedar a Second Life with Embalming Tech

What began as a way to preserve human bodies is now being used to give new life to wood. At the University of British Columbia Okanagan, researchers are experimenting with plastination, a process that replaces water in tissue with silicone, to make Western red cedar more durable and resistant to rot. The results could transform how natural materials are used in sustainable building design.

Plastination was developed decades ago to prepare anatomical specimens for medical study. The UBC team, led by Professor Abbas Milani and doctoral student Olivia Margoto, realized the same concept could work for organic building materials. Instead of coating the surface or injecting chemicals, plastination works from within, replacing moisture with silicone and sealing microscopic structures against decay.

To test the idea, the team dehydrated cedar samples with acetone, drew silicone into the wood under vacuum, and then cured the material to form an internal waterproof barrier. The result was wood that looked unchanged but behaved entirely differently. Water could no longer seep into its cells, and the treated samples stayed lighter, stronger, and more flexible after soaking.

Preserving Nature from the Inside Out

Western red cedar is prized across North America for its fragrance and natural beauty, but it swells and cracks when moisture cycles through its fibers. Traditional treatments rely on paints, sealants, or biocides, which eventually wear off. Plastination offers a new path by protecting wood at the cellular level, creating an invisible network that keeps water out while maintaining strength.

“Western red cedar is prized for its abundance and renewability, though its tendency to absorb moisture is a major drawback. By applying plastination, we’re preserving the wood’s structure from the inside out, maintaining its strength while dramatically improving its resistance to water.”

Advanced imaging confirmed that silicone penetrated about one fifth of the cedar’s cross section. Tests showed nearly 60 percent lower water absorption and a 45 percent increase in surface hydrophobicity. Perhaps most surprising, the treated cedar did not lose tensile strength; instead, it became more consistent and slightly more flexible, which could reduce cracking and extend structural life in harsh climates.

Compared to previous experiments on bamboo, cedar proved even more responsive. Its narrow microchannels allowed silicone to bond closely with the cell walls, forming a tougher internal scaffold. For architects and builders seeking non-toxic, renewable materials, this could mean wood that keeps its warmth and character while performing like a modern composite.

From Lab Curiosity to Building Material

Environmental considerations remain. Acetone is an effective dehydrating solvent but must be recycled safely, and silicone, while durable, is not biodegradable. The researchers are already exploring solvent recovery systems and plant-based polymers to reduce the footprint of the process. Industrial partner NetZero Enterprises holds patents on the technique and is collaborating with UBC on scaling it up for real-world production.

“Plastination offers a powerful alternative to traditional wood preservatives, which often rely on toxic chemicals or short-lived coatings. This technique could extend the lifespan of natural wood products significantly, without sacrificing environmental performance.”

As an idea, it is almost poetic: a process designed to preserve bodies is now being used to preserve the body of a tree. Imagine cedar siding that stays smooth through decades of storms, or timber bridges that resist rot without a drop of poison. In the words of Margoto, nature has already given us incredible materials; the challenge is helping them endure. With plastination, the humble cedar plank might one day outlast its steel nails.

The research appears in Materials: 10.3390/ma18184353.