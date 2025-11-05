Study Says It Shatters the ‘Universe as a Computer’ Theory

For decades, the idea that we might be living inside a vast computer program has hovered between philosophy and science fiction. Now, researchers at the University of British Columbia Okanagan say they have the math to prove it wrong once and for all.

In a paper published in the Journal of Holography Applications in Physics: 10.1234/jhap.2025.0931, Dr. Mir Faizal and his colleagues, Drs. Lawrence M. Krauss, Arshid Shabir, and Francesco Marino, argue that the universe cannot possibly be a computer simulation. Their reasoning cuts deep into the logical core of physics itself.

“It has been suggested that the universe could be simulated,” Dr. Faizal said. “If such a simulation were possible, the simulated universe could itself give rise to life, which in turn might create its own simulation. However, our recent research has demonstrated that this idea can, in fact, be scientifically addressed.”

Beyond The Matrix

The team’s approach begins where traditional physics ends. Einstein’s relativity replaced Newton’s mechanics, and quantum mechanics replaced relativity as the dominant framework for describing matter and energy. But the next frontier, quantum gravity, suggests that even space and time are not fundamental. They emerge from something deeper: information itself.

This information, physicists say, lives in a kind of Platonic realm, a mathematical foundation from which space and time emerge. If that sounds abstract, imagine reality as a movie projected from code written in that hidden layer. The question is whether such a code could ever be run on a computer.

According to the UBCO study, the answer is no. Using Godel’s incompleteness theorem and other results from mathematical logic, the researchers show that reality includes truths that can never be captured by any algorithm. In other words, computation hits a wall. There are facts about the universe that no machine could ever calculate.

“We have demonstrated that it is impossible to describe all aspects of physical reality using a computational theory of quantum gravity,” Dr. Faizal explained. “Therefore, no physically complete and consistent theory of everything can be derived from computation alone.”

These limitations arise because any algorithm must follow explicit, step-by-step rules. But some truths, known as Godelian truths, are non-algorithmic. They can be known to be true even though no sequence of logical operations can prove them. That means the most fundamental layer of the universe operates through something richer than logic, what the researchers call non-algorithmic understanding.

The End Of The Simulation Hypothesis

Co-author Dr. Lawrence M. Krauss sees this as more than a mathematical curiosity. It reshapes what it means to search for a “theory of everything.”

“The fundamental laws of physics cannot be contained within space and time, because they generate them,” Dr. Krauss said. “Yet we have demonstrated that a complete and consistent description of reality requires something deeper, a form of understanding known as non-algorithmic understanding.”

If reality itself is non-algorithmic, then any simulation, no matter how advanced, would be a pale imitation bound by the very logic that the universe transcends. The notion that we are programs running in some cosmic mainframe collapses under its own assumptions.

Dr. Faizal puts it plainly: “Any simulation is inherently algorithmic, it must follow programmed rules. But since the fundamental level of reality is based on non-algorithmic understanding, the universe cannot be, and could never be, a simulation.”

For anyone who has ever stared at a screen and wondered if their world might be made of code, this conclusion is both sobering and strangely liberating. The math, it seems, insists that we are as real as it gets.

