Scientists Warn: Cutting DEI Programs Could Stall Innovation

In a moment when diversity programs face intense political scrutiny, three biomedical scientists have published a data-driven argument that might surprise critics: removing these initiatives could directly harm America’s competitive edge in research and discovery.

The commentary, published today in Nature Cell Biology, makes a straightforward economic case. When you limit who gets to participate in science, you are not just affecting individual careers. You are削减 the pool of talent that drives breakthroughs, and the data shows diverse research teams consistently outperform homogeneous ones.

“Research shows that diverse teams working together and capitalizing on innovative ideas and distinct perspectives outperform homogenous teams,” the authors write, citing the National Institutes of Health’s previous diversity statement, now rescinded but still accessible online. The numbers back this up: studies with diverse authorship receive more citations and link concepts in novel combinations that homogeneous teams miss.

The Talent We Never Found

Lead author Needhi Bhalla, a molecular biologist at UC Santa Cruz, and her colleagues frame the issue through what scientists call the “deletion test.” It is a thought experiment researchers use to measure impact: what would the field lose if a particular scientist had never contributed? But there is a darker version of this test already running in American science, one we rarely acknowledge.

The statistics are stark. Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Pacific Islander individuals make up about 37% of college-age Americans but earn only 26% of bachelor’s degrees in life sciences, 16% of PhDs, and hold just 10% of NIH research grants as faculty. Similar drop-offs affect scientists with disabilities and women. People from the lowest economic quintile are 50% less likely to pursue higher education than those from the wealthiest families, regardless of race.

What discoveries never happened because the people who might have made them never got the chance? The authors argue we have been running an unintentional deletion test on entire segments of the population for decades.

“There are talented individuals in every segment of the population, but with few exceptions those without the means of buying higher education go without it. Here is a tremendous waste of the greatest resource of a nation: the intelligence of its citizens.”

That quote comes from Vannevar Bush, writing in 1945 as he designed the modern system of federal science funding. His vision was explicitly democratic: find talent everywhere, regardless of “family fortune.” But Bush wrote during Jim Crow, restrictive immigration, and limited opportunities for women. His ideal remained largely theoretical for decades.

What Changed, and What’s at Risk

The 1960s and 70s brought the Civil Rights Act, immigration reform, and expanded access for women. Federal agencies responded: NIH created minority research support programs in 1972, NSF made broadening participation an official review criterion in 1981. These were not feel-good initiatives but strategic investments, and they worked. The trainee population became measurably more diverse, though faculty diversification lagged behind.

The authors, who include JoAnn Trejo from UC San Diego and Mary Munson from UMass, emphasize these programs were evidence-based and not limited to specific racial groups. They supported anyone facing barriers: people with disabilities, those from poor families (including white people), anyone whose circumstances blocked access to science careers.

Recent research reveals why this matters beyond fairness. Heterogeneous groups can outperform individual ability in problem-solving and innovation, particularly relevant for collaborative science. Diversity also builds public trust in research, especially among communities historically excluded from it. When people see themselves represented in science, they are more likely to participate in studies and benefit from discoveries.

“There are many benefits that flow from a diverse NIH-supported scientific workforce, including fostering scientific innovation, enhancing global competitiveness, contributing to robust learning environments, improving the quality of the researchers, advancing the likelihood that underserved or health disparity populations participate in and benefit from health research, and enhancing public trust.”

The challenges are real. The same data showing diversity’s benefits also reveal it can complicate group dynamics and decision-making. That is why recent programs coupled broadening participation with training in evidence-based mentoring and management. The goal was not just to bring in different people but to build environments where everyone could succeed.

The authors conclude with a blunt warning: retreating to an era when only certain demographics could access science would be “a disaster for our multi-dimensional democracy and for the global community.” In practical terms, it means fewer novel approaches to research questions, less innovation, and technologies that serve narrower populations. The deletion test would scale up from individuals to entire groups, and we would never know what we lost.

Eighty years after Vannevar Bush outlined his vision, the question remains the same: does America want to find scientific talent wherever it exists, or only where it has traditionally looked? The data suggests that answer has measurable consequences for discovery, innovation, and who benefits from both.

Nature Cell Biology: 10.1038/s41556-025-01797-5