Skipping Meals Does Not Dull the Mind

The next time you miss breakfast, you can stop worrying that your brain will slow down. A sweeping new meta-analysis from the University of Auckland and the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg finds that short-term fasting has little to no effect on how well healthy adults think, remember, or make decisions. The study, published in Psychological Bulletin, pooled data from 71 experiments with more than 3,400 participants to test whether going without food impairs mental performance.

Mind Over Meal

Across hundreds of standardized tasks measuring attention, memory, decision-making, and inhibitory control, participants who had not eaten performed almost identically to those who had. The median fasting duration was about 12 hours, roughly the length of an overnight fast. Using a hierarchical Bayesian model, the researchers found an average effect size close to zero (g = 0.02), meaning there was essentially no difference in cognitive scores between fasted and satiated groups.

“Our main finding was that there is generally no consistent evidence that short-term fasting impaired mental performance,” said David Moreau, PhD, associate professor of psychology at the University of Auckland and the study’s lead author. “Individuals who fasted performed remarkably similarly to those who had recently eaten, suggesting cognitive function remains stable in the absence of food intake.”

The stability held across domains. Whether participants were recalling lists of words, responding to symbols on a screen, or making split-second choices, performance barely budged. Some modest effects appeared only after fasting extended beyond a full day, and even then, the declines were small. Age mattered more. Children showed noticeable drops in task accuracy when hungry, echoing earlier findings that breakfast supports learning and attention in developing brains.

Yet fasting seemed to matter only in certain contexts. When test materials involved food-related images or words, fasted participants showed subtle distraction effects. In contrast, neutral tests using numbers or geometric shapes showed no differences. This pattern suggests that hunger narrows attention toward food cues rather than degrading overall brain function.

A Reassuring Message

Short-term fasting activates physiological mechanisms that shift the body from glucose to fat-derived energy called ketones. These molecules, long known to sustain human metabolism during scarcity, may even provide protective or restorative effects. The authors propose that the brain’s ability to use ketones explains why skipping a meal rarely hurts mental sharpness.

“The primary takeaway is a message of reassurance: Cognitive performance remains stable during short-term fasting, suggesting that most healthy adults need not worry about temporary fasting affecting their mental sharpness or ability to perform daily tasks,” Moreau said.

Longer fasts, however, are another matter. The meta-analysis showed mild declines as fasting periods stretched past 24 hours, particularly later in the day when natural circadian dips in glucose occur. Even so, performance tended to rebound as participants adapted metabolically to ketosis. That adaptability reflects what the authors describe as an evolutionary safeguard: humans developed the capacity to think clearly even when hungry.

For those experimenting with intermittent fasting, the results offer scientific comfort. Short, controlled fasting windows appear safe for the mind and may even coincide with metabolic benefits like improved insulin sensitivity and cellular repair. The researchers note, though, that fasting regimens should be tailored carefully for children or anyone with medical conditions.

