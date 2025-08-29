Tiny Spikes Make Pimples Vanish in a Week

Acne that fades in a week sounds like a dream. Now researchers have built a pimple patch with tiny spikes that deliver a one-two punch of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds, clearing acne lesions in just seven days. The team, publishing in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, tested the design on 20 participants and reported rapid, visible improvements without irritation.

How the Patch Works

Pimple patches are nothing new. Most sit on the skin, soaking up oil and moisture, sometimes infused with acne-fighting drugs. The problem is that drugs often don’t penetrate deeply enough. To fix that, researchers led by Shayan Fakhraei Lahiji and Yong-Hee Kim printed a patch covered in arrowhead-shaped micro-spikes. Those spikes lock into the skin, dissolve within half an hour, and carry the treatment directly underneath the surface.

The design unfolds in two stages. On the first day, the patch delivers antibacterial agents including salicylic acid and Cannabis sativa extract. Over the next six days, a second patch delivers niacinamide and chamomile extract to calm inflammation. Both are mixed into a hyaluronic acid base, a gooey polymer already common in skincare products.

“Our work highlights the potential of microarray patches as a platform for applications beyond acne treatment, ranging from skin disorders to obesity therapies and vaccine delivery,” explains Kim.

Results from the Trial

In the clinical trial of 20 people, results came quickly. After three days, treated pimples showed an 81% reduction in lesions compared with untreated areas. By day seven, the breakouts were gone entirely. Sebum levels, a key driver of acne, dropped by about 40%. Nearly all participants — 95% — reported satisfaction with the patches. Just as important, none reported pain or irritation from the dissolving micro-spikes.

The findings suggest that acne, which affects around 85% of adolescents worldwide and can leave lifelong scars, may have a new, convenient treatment option. Truth be told, the appeal is obvious: a simple sticker that quietly clears a pimple overnight.

Beyond Acne

For now, the team is moving fast toward market. The new patches are expected to launch in South Korea and the United States in fall 2025. But the scientists say acne is only the beginning. Microarray patches could be reengineered to deliver drugs for other skin conditions, obesity therapies, even vaccines. That last bit may sound ambitious, but the mechanical design of the patch — spikes that stay put — is versatile.

“Human clinical trials confirmed that the pimples completely disappeared after seven days of treatment,” the authors report in the paper.

Sometimes a tiny innovation — in this case, microscopic arrowheads — makes a big difference. And in the daily battle against zits, that difference matters.

Journal: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces

DOI: 10.1021/acsami.5c07718