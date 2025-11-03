War’s Hidden Legacy Inside Homes

Even when the gunfire stops, war keeps echoing inside the home. A new University of Michigan study shows that families exposed to political violence are more likely to turn that aggression inward, reshaping the ways parents and children relate long after the conflict fades.

Researchers tracked more than 1,000 Israeli and Palestinian families over eight years, finding that exposure to war-related stress cascades through households. The trauma fuels interparental conflict, harsh discipline, and ultimately, aggressive behavior in children.

How Violence Enters the Family System

The study, published in the International Journal of Behavioral Development, reveals how political violence seeps across generations. Researcher Paul Boxer of U-M’s Institute for Social Research describes a chain reaction that begins at the front lines and ends in the living room.

“Exposure to conflict operates as a source of real persistent stress and increases aggressiveness between parents, like hitting, yelling and other forms of combat—in turn, increasing their use of harsh forms of discipline with their children and ultimately the child’s tendencies to behave aggressively,”

Boxer said the findings underscore that war does not stay contained within borders. The stress of ongoing conflict transforms ordinary family dynamics into battlegrounds of their own, where shouting replaces comfort and children internalize the violence around them.

Using data from 2007 to 2015, the researchers conducted one of the first long-term, cross-cultural analyses of how exposure to ethnic-political violence disrupts family functioning. They found that parents under chronic threat often become more controlling and punitive, behaviors that children mirror as they grow.

Lasting Echoes Beyond the Battlefield

During the study period, nearly 5,500 people were killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with more than one in five victims under 18. The numbers capture the visible toll of war. Boxer’s team captured something less visible: its psychological contagion.

“Based on the data we have, it has been surprising to see how interethnic-political violence really does impact all areas of a child’s life,”

he said. Even when families escape direct harm, the collective anxiety of war ripples through their relationships. Parents facing unemployment or food insecurity show similar stress responses, but the addition of violence multiplies the damage. Children raised amid this atmosphere often display heightened aggression and mistrust.

The researchers warn that the current escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza will likely intensify these family-level stresses. Their model aligns with both the social ecological systems framework and the family stress model, emphasizing how macro-level conflict interacts with micro-level parenting behavior to perpetuate harm.

Boxer and colleagues argue for interventions that reach beyond trauma counseling for individuals. They call for family-centered programs that strengthen mental health, encourage nonviolent communication, and help parents model resilience even under pressure.

As Boxer put it, programs must address not only the wounds of war but also the quiet suffering that follows it. Families, he said, are often the unintended victims of geopolitical violence—caught between survival and the struggle to remain kind to one another.

International Journal of Behavioral Development: 10.1177/01650254251377760