Wealth Gaps Drive Culture Wars: How GDP Shapes What Divides Us

In a time of increasing political tensions worldwide, new research reveals that a country’s economic development strongly influences what issues divide its citizens. While affluent nations battle over social values like abortion and divorce, poorer countries remain sharply polarized around economic concerns and material needs.

The study, published March 24 in Cross-Cultural Research by Dr. Francesco Rigoli from City St George’s, University of London, analyzed global survey data spanning 40 years to understand how modernization affects ideological polarization.

“The most striking observation is that ideological polarisation appears to be higher in poor countries, but we also saw that rich countries emerge as being comparatively more vulnerable on matters of free choice,” explains Dr. Rigoli. “A compelling argument is that this vulnerability may explain the recent culture wars and surge of political tensions observed in the West.”

Examining data from the World Values Survey covering more than 100 countries across four decades, the research found that economically developing nations tend to experience deeper ideological divisions overall. However, rich countries show stronger polarization specifically around personal freedoms—including issues like abortion, divorce, and homosexuality.

This pattern reflects a fundamental shift in priorities as societies modernize. When basic needs remain unmet, citizens focus on material concerns like economic inequality, job security, and resource distribution. Once economic stability is achieved, attention shifts toward identity and lifestyle choices.

The study identifies education as a key factor driving polarization differently across nations. In less wealthy countries, education creates stronger divides on economic issues, with highly educated citizens more likely to support free-market policies and inequality. Meanwhile, in wealthy countries, education creates deeper divisions on social issues, with higher education correlating with more progressive views.

This distinction helps explain why political divisions manifest differently across the globe. From economic protests in developing nations to heated debates over social issues in Western democracies, the research reveals how a country’s GDP level shapes its political battlegrounds.

“Given the increasing political turmoil seen globally, from economic protests in developing nations to heated debates over social issues in Western democracies, understanding the roots of ideological polarisation is more relevant than ever,” Dr. Rigoli noted.

The findings challenge popular notions that political polarization functions identically across different countries. Instead, they suggest that economic development fundamentally reshapes what issues divide citizens and how those divisions manifest.

For policymakers seeking to address growing political divisions, the research offers important insights: different strategies may be needed depending on a country’s economic development stage. What works to reduce tensions in wealthy nations may be ineffective in developing countries where economic concerns dominate.

“These observations may help policy makers to devise effective interventions aimed at mitigating the detrimental consequences of polarisation and at fostering social cohesion,” Dr. Rigoli said. “They suggest that interventions should take into account the specific vulnerabilities of a country that in part depend on the country’s level of modernisation.”

As nations develop economically, their political landscapes transform in predictable ways. Understanding these patterns could help societies better navigate the inevitable tensions that arise during periods of economic and social transition.

The research indicates that ideological polarization isn’t simply increasing or decreasing globally, but rather shifting focus—from material to identity concerns—as economies develop. This perspective offers a more nuanced view of global political tensions than conventional narratives of rising extremism.

For citizens of wealthy nations wondering why debates over social issues have become so divisive, the answer may lie in economic prosperity itself. Having moved beyond material struggles, wealthy societies now have the luxury—and the burden—of wrestling with questions of identity, values, and personal freedom.

Related