When Crystals Heal Themselves in the Deep Freeze

The tiny orange crystal sits on the microscope stage, perfectly transparent, almost glowing yellow under ultraviolet light. A researcher applies pressure with tweezers. There’s a sharp snap. The crystal fractures, a clean break running visibly across its surface.

Then something unexpected happens.

Within moments of the pressure being released, the crack simply vanishes. The crystal doesn’t knit itself back together gradually over weeks or months. It heals itself in seconds, autonomously, as though the damage never occurred at all. And here’s the truly strange part: this crystal is sitting in liquid nitrogen, at a temperature of 77 Kelvin, roughly minus 196 degrees Celsius. The kind of cold that makes conventional materials brittle and useless. The kind of cold that’s supposed to lock everything solid.

This is what Panče Naumov and his team at New York University Abu Dhabi have discovered. It’s a material that does something the scientific community thought impossible: it repairs itself when frozen.

Most of us think of self-healing materials, if we think of them at all, as something from science fiction. Self-sealing tires. Regenerating polymers. Gels that knit themselves back together. But those materials—the ones we actually have access to—all share a fundamental weakness. They stop working in extreme cold. Put a self-healing polymer in a freezer and it becomes brittle, inert. The molecular choreography that allows healing relies on molecules being able to move around, and cold shuts that movement down entirely. It’s one of the core problems haunting materials engineers who dream of building equipment for space exploration, deep-sea research, or polar expeditions.

Then there’s the problem of the Challenger disaster.

On 28 January 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds after launch, killing all seven crew members aboard. The cause was simple and devastating: rubber O-rings in the solid rocket booster joints became brittle in the cold Florida dawn. They cracked. Hot gases escaped. The structural failure that followed was catastrophic. For decades after, the incident served as a grim reminder of what happens when your materials can’t handle extreme temperatures. “This example is one incident where soft materials, including plastics and rubbers, lose their flexibility and crack in low temperatures, with the best ones becoming brittle and crack below –130°C,” says Naumov. “This drawback, inherent to the disordered structure of these materials, can jeopardize major space exploration projects that use polymeric materials.”

Engineers have been trying to solve this problem for years. Not just for dramatic applications like space missions, but for any piece of equipment that needs to work reliably in genuinely hostile conditions. Which is why Naumov’s discovery—made in collaboration with Hongyu Zhang’s group at Jilin University in China—represents something genuinely unusual.

The material is called PBDPA, which is chemistry-speak for a specific organic compound with a tongue-twisting systematic name. It’s a crystal, meaning its atoms are arranged in an orderly, repeating pattern rather than jumbled randomly like in a gel or polymer. It’s orange, transparent, and when light passes through it under the right conditions, it fluoresces bright yellow. To look at it, you might not realise you’re holding something that violates everything we thought we knew about how materials behave at cryogenic temperatures.

The secret lies in the material’s molecular architecture. Unlike the disordered polymers that rely on diffusion—molecules shuffling around—to heal themselves, PBDPA relies on something far more direct: permanent electrical charges built into each molecule. These aren’t ions, which are molecules that have gained or lost electrons. These are permanent dipoles, molecules with one end positive and the other negative, like tiny magnets. When a crack appears in the crystal, these dipole-dipole interactions—the electrostatic attraction between the positive end of one molecule and the negative end of its neighbour—essentially pull the broken pieces back together.

And here’s the remarkable thing: these electrostatic interactions don’t require the molecules to move. They’re long-range forces. They work whether the material is boiling hot or frozen solid. Temperature barely affects them. So whilst conventional healing mechanisms collapse in extreme cold, this one just carries on doing its job.

When the team cracked the crystals in liquid nitrogen and watched them under a microscope, they found the process unfolding in several different ways depending on how badly the material was damaged. If the crack surfaces are close together and well-aligned, the healing is nearly instantaneous—the electrostatic attractions snap the pieces back into contact almost immediately. If the surfaces are separated by a wider gap, healing happens more gradually, like a zipper slowly closing from one end towards the other. In both cases, no external heat or mechanical intervention is required. The crystal heals itself, autonomously, drawing energy from the electrostatic forces embedded in its very structure.

The team systematically tested this across an extraordinary range of temperatures: from 77 Kelvin in liquid nitrogen all the way up to 423 Kelvin, which is about 150 degrees Celsius. Astonishingly, the healing worked consistently throughout this entire range—a span of nearly 350 degrees. The time it took to heal remained essentially constant across this temperature range, which is frankly bizarre. It shouldn’t work. Physics says it shouldn’t work. Yet it does.

To verify that the crystals were actually healing rather than just appearing to heal, the team employed increasingly sophisticated microscopy techniques. They used scanning electron microscopy to examine the surfaces at high magnification, finding that fully healed areas showed no visible damage whatsoever. They used atomic force microscopy to map the three-dimensional topology of the surfaces with nanometre-scale precision, revealing that healed regions were indistinguishable from the original, uncracked crystal surface. And they used confocal laser scanning microscopy to slice through the crystal optically, layer by layer, revealing that the healing extended deep into the interior, not just across the surface.

Perhaps most impressively, they tested whether the crystal’s optical properties recovered after healing. Before damage, light passed through the crystal with minimal loss. After severe cracking, roughly 66 per cent of the light was lost—the damage scattered and absorbed the signal. Then they allowed the crystal to heal. The optical transmission recovered to 99 per cent of its original value. The crystal was transparent again. Usable again.

“The material that we reported, being organic, lightweight and having an ordered structure, does the opposite [compared to conventional polymers]; it can heal itself even when frozen,” says Naumov. “That makes this and possibly other organic crystals strong candidates for technologies used in space exploration, deep-sea operations, or polar research.”

This is the point where you might reasonably ask: are we really at the brink of self-healing spacecraft? Not quite. This is one material, one proof-of-concept, one demonstration that the principle works. The researchers themselves tested several other self-healing crystals and found that PBDPA was unique in this capability—the others showed negligible healing in cryogenic conditions. So this isn’t yet a solved problem. It’s a door opening.

But it’s a door that was firmly supposed to be locked. The fact that any material can heal itself at minus 196 degrees Celsius challenges how we think about the mechanisms underlying self-repair. It suggests that the old dogma—that self-healing requires molecular mobility, and therefore stops working in extreme cold—was incomplete. It points towards entirely different design principles for building materials that might actually survive in the spaces we want to explore.

There are, inevitably, limitations. When the crystal shatters into completely separate pieces with no alignment between them, healing doesn’t happen. The electrostatic attractions can’t work if the surfaces never come into contact. In those cases, you’d need external force to align the pieces, which is a step back towards conventional repair processes. And of course, whilst these organic crystals are lightweight and transparent, they’re not particularly strong in the traditional sense. They won’t replace metal alloys for load-bearing structural components.

But for optical systems—windows, fibres, sensors, anything that needs to transmit light through extreme conditions—this opens genuine possibilities. For flexible electronics that might need to survive in deep space or on distant moons. For systems where brittleness and failure aren’t just inconvenient but catastrophic.

Less than a century ago, materials scientists thought we’d discovered all the fundamental mechanisms for making materials stronger, more flexible, more useful. Self-healing was something biology did, not chemistry. Now we’re discovering that chemistry can do it too. And that it can do things we thought were impossible.

The tiny orange crystal is still there on the microscope stage, healed and ready for the next experiment. It’s a small object, easy to overlook. But in its transparency lies a question that will occupy materials scientists for years to come: what else can we build if we stop thinking about materials as static, unchanging things and start thinking about them as something alive?

Study link: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41563-025-02411-7