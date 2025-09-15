Why Half of Weight Loss Drug Users Quit Within a Year

A startling new study from Denmark reveals that one in two people who start taking the popular weight loss medication semaglutide abandon treatment within 12 months. The research, which tracked 77,310 adults without diabetes who began using the drug for weight loss, paints a concerning picture of patient adherence to what many consider a game-changing obesity treatment.

The dropout rate accelerates rapidly in the early months. Nearly one in five patients (18%) stop within three months, rising to 31% by the six-month mark and 42% by nine months. By the end of the first year, 40,262 people had discontinued the medication entirely.

“This level of drop off is concerning because these medications aren’t meant to be a temporary quick fix. For them to work effectively, they need to be taken long term. All of the beneficial effects on appetite control are lost if the medication is stopped.”

Professor Reimar W. Thomsen from Aarhus University, who led the research presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting, emphasized the medication’s dependence on continuous use for sustained benefits.

The Price of Progress

The study identified several key factors driving discontinuation, with cost emerging as a primary barrier. At approximately 2,000 euros annually for the lowest dose, semaglutide represents a significant financial burden. Young adults aged 18-29 were 48% more likely to quit within the first year compared to middle-aged users (45-59 years). Similarly, people living in lower-income areas showed a 14% higher likelihood of stopping treatment compared to those in affluent neighborhoods.

Gender differences also played a role, with men 12% more likely to discontinue treatment than women. This disparity might reflect the generally better weight loss outcomes observed in women taking GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide.

Medical history proved equally predictive of treatment abandonment. Patients with previous gastrointestinal medication use were 9% more likely to stop, suggesting vulnerability to common side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Those with psychiatric medication histories showed a 12% higher discontinuation rate, while individuals with cardiovascular disease or other chronic conditions were about 10% more likely to quit early.

Beyond Individual Choice

The Danish study utilized nationwide health registries to track every adult who started semaglutide for weight loss between its December 2022 launch and October 2023. The comprehensive dataset revealed patterns that extend beyond individual patient decisions to broader systemic issues.

“This is particularly concerning given that people with obesity-related comorbidities may reap the greatest benefit from treatment.”

Thomsen noted the irony that patients most likely to benefit from sustained treatment were often those most likely to abandon it due to side effects or other health complications.

The medication, originally developed for diabetes management, works by mimicking hormones that reduce appetite and increase satiety signals between the gut and brain. However, its benefits evaporate once treatment stops, with weight regain becoming common. This creates a paradox where the very people who need long-term treatment are those most likely to discontinue it.

The research also highlighted concerning equity issues. GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide have the potential to widen health disparities, as obesity disproportionately affects marginalized racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic communities who may struggle most with the medication’s high cost.

Despite the study’s comprehensive scope, researchers acknowledged limitations including the inability to track exact BMI measurements, individual income levels, or specific weight loss outcomes. They also noted that milder side effects and personal reasons for discontinuation might be underestimated in registry data.

As healthcare systems grapple with rising obesity rates across Europe, where over half of adults live with overweight or obesity, understanding treatment adherence becomes crucial for developing effective interventions. The Danish findings suggest that addressing financial barriers and better managing side effects could significantly improve long-term outcomes for patients seeking sustainable weight management solutions.

The study’s implications extend beyond Denmark’s borders, offering insights that could inform prescribing practices and healthcare policies worldwide as countries wrestle with both the promise and limitations of new obesity treatments.