Popular Weight Loss Hormone Triggers Brain Chaos in Rare Disease

The same gut hormone that has made GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic household names for weight loss may be wreaking havoc in the brains of people with a rare autoimmune disorder, causing relentless nausea and vomiting that can persist for months.

A groundbreaking study presented at the American Neurological Association’s annual meeting reveals that GLP-1, typically celebrated for controlling blood sugar and appetite, appears to overstimulate brain cells in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). The finding challenges assumptions about this widely-used hormone and raises questions about the safety of GLP-1 medications for certain vulnerable populations.

The research focused on area postrema syndrome (APS), a debilitating condition affecting up to 30% of NMOSD patients. Unlike typical nausea that resolves quickly, APS can trap patients in cycles of constant vomiting and hiccups that resist conventional treatments. The syndrome often serves as the first warning sign of NMOSD, a disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks the optic nerves, spinal cord, and brain regions.

When Helper Hormones Turn Harmful

Dr. Lingfei Yang and colleagues at Zhengzhou University examined 248 NMOSD patients, including 57 with APS, comparing their hormone levels to 164 healthy individuals. The results were striking: patients with APS showed dramatically elevated levels of both GLP-1 and its receptor compared to other groups.

“We found that this hormone, which is usually helpful in other conditions, can actually make things worse for people with APS by overstimulating certain brain cells,” Yang explained.

The team’s mouse studies revealed the biological mechanism behind this paradox. In the area postrema, a brain region that controls nausea and vomiting, neurons were firing excessively and showing signs of metabolic distress. This hyperactivity directly correlated with the animals’ nausea symptoms.

When researchers administered a GLP-1 receptor blocker called Exendin-(9-39), the chaotic neural activity calmed down and APS symptoms improved. The intervention essentially restored normal brain function by preventing GLP-1 from binding to its receptors.

Clinical Implications and Cautious Optimism

The findings don’t necessarily condemn GLP-1 drugs, which have helped millions manage diabetes and obesity. Instead, they suggest these medications might trigger stronger reactions in people with existing brain inflammation. Yang emphasized that more research is needed to determine whether GLP-1 drugs should be used cautiously in NMOSD patients or potentially adapted for targeted treatments.

NMOSD affects roughly 0.5 to 4 people per 100,000 worldwide, with higher rates among women and people of Asian, African, or Latin American descent. The disease can cause vision loss, paralysis, and severe pain, making effective treatments crucial for patient quality of life.

The study also identified a potential therapeutic avenue: the FDA-approved drug satralizumab, currently used for NMOSD, may help reduce GLP-1 levels from inflamed intestinal tissue. This suggests existing treatments might work partly by modulating the gut-brain hormone axis.

“However, our findings don’t mean that GLP-1 drugs are automatically harmful or cause inflammation on their own,” Yang cautioned.

The research opens new possibilities for using GLP-1 and GLP-1 receptor levels as biomarkers for diagnosing APS, potentially leading to earlier intervention. For a condition where up to 10% of patients experience APS as their first symptom, such diagnostic tools could prove invaluable.

While NMOSD remains incurable, treatments including steroids, immunosuppressants, and biologics can help manage symptoms. The discovery of GLP-1’s role in brain inflammation adds another piece to the complex puzzle of autoimmune neurological diseases, suggesting that successful treatments may need to consider the intricate connections between gut hormones and brain function.

The study was selected as an Abstract of Distinction at the 150th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, highlighting its significance in advancing understanding of neuroimmune interactions.