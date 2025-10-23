Your Late-Night Phone Habit Might Be Quietly Killing You

It turns out that scrolling through social media at 2 AM is doing more than just ruining your sleep schedule. A sprawling new study has found that bright light exposure at night can jack up your risk of serious heart problems by more than 50%, and the culprit is not just streetlights or shift work. It’s your bedroom.

Researchers at Flinders University in Australia tracked nearly 89,000 people in the UK, monitoring over 13 million hours of light exposure through wrist-worn sensors. They followed participants for up to 9.5 years, and what they discovered should make anyone who falls asleep with the TV on sit up and pay attention: people exposed to the brightest light at night had a 56% higher chance of developing heart failure and were 47% more likely to suffer a heart attack.

Those numbers held steady even after researchers controlled for the usual suspects like exercise habits, diet quality, sleep duration, and genetic predisposition. In other words, light at night appears to be an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, operating through its own biological pathway.

Your Body Clock Does Not Negotiate

The mechanism behind this is your circadian rhythm, that ancient internal timekeeper that evolved over millions of years to sync human biology with the day-night cycle. When you flood your retinas with light after dark, you are essentially sending your body mixed signals about what time it is. Your brain thinks it should be awake and alert. Your heart, meanwhile, is trying to enter its nightly maintenance mode.

“This is the first large-scale study to show that simply being exposed to light at night is a strong and independent risk factor for heart disease,” says Dr Windred.

Dr. Daniel Windred, the study’s lead author and a research associate at Flinders University’s Sleep Health research group, points out that this disruption is not trivial. Repeatedly exposing yourself to bright light when it would typically be dark puts you at higher risk for dangerous heart issues. The body’s cardiovascular system, it seems, is remarkably sensitive to timing cues from the environment.

What makes this study particularly compelling is its methodology. Unlike earlier research that relied on satellite images of outdoor light pollution or self-reported surveys, this investigation used real-time data from wearable devices. The sensors captured actual light exposure in people’s homes and daily lives, giving researchers a far more accurate picture of how indoor lighting affects health outcomes.

Women and Young People Face Higher Stakes

The study uncovered some surprising demographic patterns. Women and younger individuals appeared especially vulnerable to the cardiovascular effects of nighttime light exposure. Professor Sean Cain, a senior co-author on the paper, notes that women may be more sensitive to circadian disruption, which aligns with earlier findings. Strikingly, women exposed to high levels of night light had similar heart failure risks to men, which is unusual given that women typically enjoy some natural protection against heart disease before menopause.

Associate Professor Andrew Phillips emphasizes that this is not just a problem for shift workers or people living in Times Square. Everyday habits matter. Scrolling on your phone in bed, falling asleep with the television flickering in the corner, leaving bedroom lights on, these seemingly minor choices can expose you to potentially harmful levels of light. Even low levels of indoor light can interfere with your body’s natural rhythm.

“We’re not talking about extreme cases, even low levels of indoor light can interfere with your body’s natural rhythm,” says Associate Professor Philips from FHMRI Sleep Health.

The good news, if there is any, is that light exposure is one cardiovascular risk factor you can actually control fairly easily. Dr. Windred suggests using blackout curtains, dimming lights in the evening, and avoiding screens before bed. These are not radical lifestyle changes, but they could make a measurable difference in long-term heart health.

With cardiovascular disease remaining the leading cause of death worldwide, the Flinders team argues that nighttime light exposure should be treated with the same seriousness as poor diet, sedentary behavior, or smoking. They are calling for more research into lighting guidelines for homes, hospitals, and urban planning to help reduce unnecessary night-time light exposure. Professor Cain puts it plainly: protecting our natural sleep rhythms could be a powerful way to fight heart disease. Your body clock, it turns out, is not optional equipment.

JAMA Network Open: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.39031