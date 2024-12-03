Middle School Student’s Park Discovery Leads to Promising Cancer-Fighting Compound

A routine collection of goose droppings during a youth science program has led to the discovery of a novel compound with potential cancer-fighting properties, demonstrating how community partnerships can advance both science education and research.

Published in ACS Omega | Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Through an innovative partnership between the University of Illinois at Chicago and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, middle school students have become legitimate contributors to biomedical research, helping to discover a new compound that shows promise in fighting certain types of cancer.

The 14-week applied science program, led by Dr. Brian Murphy, enabled students to participate in real antibiotic discovery research, from collecting environmental samples to operating specialized laboratory equipment. The program aims to address inequities in STEM education by providing hands-on research experience to underrepresented students.

During sample collection at Garfield Park Lagoon, one student gathered goose droppings that contained a strain of bacteria called Pseudomonas idahoensis. Using a programmable robot, students helped isolate and test bacterial colonies for antibiotic activity. Their analysis revealed not only antimicrobial properties but also led to the discovery of a previously unknown compound.

University researchers subsequently determined the molecular structure of this new compound, naming it orfamide N. While further investigation showed that orfamide N wasn’t responsible for the antibiotic activity initially observed, laboratory tests revealed it could inhibit the growth of human melanoma and ovarian cancer cells.

The compound’s structure proved to be complex – composed of ten mixed D/L-amino acids and a specialized acid residue. Using advanced analytical techniques including nuclear magnetic resonance and mass spectrometry, researchers were able to fully characterize its structure and properties.

This discovery demonstrates how educational outreach can be successfully integrated with high-level scientific research. “We proved that it’s possible to combine educational outreach with natural product discovery research,” notes the research team, emphasizing the importance of strong university-community relationships.

Glossary

Cyclic Lipodepsipeptide A type of complex molecule that forms a circular structure, composed of both amino acids and fatty acids. Bioassay A test that measures the effect of a substance on living cells or organisms. STEM Education Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education, often requiring specialized equipment and resources for hands-on learning.

Test Your Knowledge Where was the sample containing the new compound collected? The sample was collected from goose droppings at the Garfield Park Lagoon. What type of bacteria produced the new compound? The compound was produced by Pseudomonas idahoensis bacteria. What unexpected property did orfamide N demonstrate in laboratory tests? While initially investigated for antibiotic properties, orfamide N showed the ability to inhibit the growth of human melanoma and ovarian cancer cells. How does the molecular structure of orfamide N differ from simpler compounds, and why is this significant? Orfamide N has a complex structure containing ten mixed D/L-amino acids and a specialized acid residue, requiring advanced analytical techniques for characterization and potentially contributing to its unique biological activities.

