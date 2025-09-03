A Shampoo-Like Gel Could Help Chemo Patients Keep Their Hair

Hair loss is one of the most visible scars of chemotherapy, and for many, it is more than cosmetic. Now researchers at Michigan State University have engineered a gel with the consistency of shampoo that could prevent that loss, at least in theory. Tested in animals and described in Biomaterials Advances, the hydrogel delivers vasoconstrictor drugs directly to the scalp, narrowing blood vessels and reducing the flow of toxic chemotherapy drugs to hair follicles.

Every year, roughly two-thirds of cancer patients receiving anthracyclines, taxanes, or platinum-based drugs face chemotherapy-induced alopecia. Surveys show that 58 percent view it as a significant side effect, and about 8 percent have even refused optimal regimens out of fear of baldness. The stakes are personal, but the consequences ripple socially and professionally. Current prevention methods are limited to “cold caps,” which reduce scalp blood flow by chilling the head. Those caps can cost thousands of dollars, are painful to wear, and work unevenly.

Bryan Smith, associate professor of biomedical engineering at MSU, wanted to reimagine the problem from scratch. “This unmet need of chemotherapy-induced alopecia appealed to me because it is adjacent to the typical needs in medicine such as better treatments and earlier, more accurate diagnostics for cancer,” he said. “This is a need on the personal side of cancer care that, as an engineer, I didn’t fully recognize until I began interviewing cancer physicians and former cancer patients about it.”

The team’s solution is deceptively simple: a polyvinyl alcohol hydrogel infused with lidocaine and adrenalone. Both are well-known, clinically safe molecules that, when applied topically, constrict tiny vessels near the skin surface. In rabbit skin experiments, the lidocaine-loaded gel shrank vessel diameters by about 39 percent, nearly matching the effect of scalp cooling. The adrenalone formulation produced a 21 percent reduction.

The gel has a clever twist. At body temperature it thickens into a clinging layer that stays put through a chemo infusion. Cool it slightly, and it becomes watery enough to wash out in the sink. Animal studies showed that almost no adrenalone, and only trace amounts of lidocaine, entered the bloodstream—well below toxic thresholds. That kind of pharmacological safety matters, given the long hours patients might spend under infusion.

Smith and colleagues are candid about the gap between rabbit skin and a breast cancer ward. The experiments did not yet track whether treated animals actually kept their hair during chemotherapy. And moving from benchtop to bedside will require substantial funding. “All the individual components are well-established, safe materials, but we can’t move forward with follow-up studies and clinical trials on humans without the support of substantial funding,” Smith explained.

Still, the buried lede may be that lidocaine itself is not just a passenger. Past work suggests it may enhance the cancer-killing power of certain drugs against tumors. In that sense, a hydrogel that protects hair could paradoxically make chemotherapy more potent, not less. That dual role will need rigorous testing, but the prospect adds intrigue to an already unconventional approach.

There is also an economic subtext. Scalp cooling systems, where available, can cost $1,500 to $3,000 per patient and are often not covered by insurance. A gel manufactured at scale might be far cheaper to produce and distribute, particularly in community hospitals. That cost argument could appeal to payers, though clinical efficacy will come first.

The path ahead is clear: refine the hydrogel formulations, develop animal models that mimic human hair follicle damage, and then, if funding permits, attempt a first-in-human safety trial. If the gel proves effective, it could shift a corner of cancer care that rarely gets priority but deeply shapes patient dignity. The real surprise is that the solution might look less like a medical device and more like a bottle of shampoo.

