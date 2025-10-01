First Stars May Have Run on Dark Matter, Not Fusion

The universe’s first stars might not have been stars at all, at least not in the way we understand them. New analysis of James Webb Space Telescope observations suggests that four extremely distant, extraordinarily bright objects could be “dark stars,” exotic giants powered not by nuclear fusion but by annihilating dark matter particles.

The finding, if confirmed, would mark the first detection of these theoretical objects and potentially crack open two of astronomy’s most stubborn puzzles: why JWST keeps spotting inexplicably bright galaxies in the early universe, and where the supermassive black holes powering distant quasars came from.

“For the first time we have identified spectroscopic supermassive dark star candidates in JWST, including the earliest objects at redshift 14, only 300 Myr after the Big Bang,” said Katherine Freese, director of the Weinberg Institute at the University of Texas at Austin and one of the original theorists behind dark stars.

When Dark Matter Does the Heavy Lifting

Dark stars exist only in theory – or did, until now. The concept emerged in 2008 when Freese and colleagues proposed that the universe’s first stars might have formed differently than anyone expected. Instead of igniting nuclear fusion, these primordial clouds of hydrogen and helium could have been heated by dark matter particles colliding and annihilating within them.

The physics sounds counterintuitive. Dark matter comprises just 0.1% of a dark star’s mass, yet that minuscule fraction generates enough heat to prevent gravitational collapse for millions or even billions of years. These objects would be cool by stellar standards, around 10,000 Kelvin, but absolutely enormous, potentially growing to millions of times the sun’s mass and shining billions of times brighter.

Think of them as cosmic marshmallows: puffy, diffuse, and far larger than any normal star could ever become. Regular massive stars blow themselves apart with their own radiation before reaching even a fraction of that size. Dark stars, running on a gentler fuel source, face no such limit.

Led by Cosmin Ilie at Colgate University, the research team analyzed spectroscopic data from four objects originally flagged by JWST’s deep survey of ancient galaxies. The objects share suspicious characteristics: they’re extremely compact or point-like, incredibly luminous for their apparent size, and show no clear signs of metal emission lines that would betray the presence of mature stellar populations.

The Smoking Gun Feature

The most tantalizing evidence comes from JADES-GS-z14-0, the second-most distant luminous object ever observed. Buried in its spectrum, the researchers identified what could be dark matter’s calling card: an absorption feature at 1640 Angstroms caused by singly ionized helium.

“One of the most exciting moments during this research was when we found the 1640 Angstrom absorption dip in the spectrum of JADES-GS-z14-0. While the signal to noise ratio of this feature is relatively low, it is for the first time we found a potential smoking gun signature of a dark star. Which, in itself, is remarkable.”

Ilie’s excitement is warranted but measured. The signal-to-noise ratio sits at roughly 2 – statistically interesting but far from conclusive. Normal early galaxies would show this wavelength as an emission line, not absorption, making the detection all the more intriguing. Yet recent observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array detected oxygen emission from the same object, suggesting a more complex picture than a single isolated dark star.

The oxygen presents a puzzle. Dark stars should form from pristine hydrogen and helium, with no heavier elements present. If both the helium absorption and oxygen emission hold up under scrutiny, JADES-GS-z14-0 might represent something entirely unexpected: a dark star embedded in a metal-enriched environment, perhaps the result of a merger between a dark matter halo hosting a dark star and a halo containing normal stars.

The implications extend beyond cosmic curiosity. Supermassive dark stars, once their dark matter fuel depletes, would collapse directly into black holes weighing millions of solar masses. That’s exactly the kind of seed needed to explain the supermassive black holes JWST keeps finding in surprisingly young galaxies – black holes so massive and so early that conventional formation mechanisms struggle to account for them.

The team modeled all four candidate objects as either isolated dark stars or dark stars surrounded by ionized hydrogen nebulae, depending on whether JWST resolved them as point sources or compact extended objects. In each case, the dark star interpretation fits the observed spectra and morphology remarkably well – though so does a conventional galaxy interpretation, at least for now.

Future observations will test the hypothesis. Deeper JWST spectroscopy could confirm or refute the helium absorption feature. Any detection of metal emission lines would complicate the simple isolated dark star picture, while a stronger helium signal would bolster it. The research team plans to expand their analysis to include dark stars powered by different dark matter particle masses, potentially allowing them to constrain the properties of dark matter itself based on astronomical observations.

For now, these four objects represent candidates, not confirmations. But if even one proves to be a genuine dark star, it would open an entirely new window into both the universe’s first moments and the nature of its most mysterious constituent. Dark matter, which comprises 25% of the universe yet remains maddeningly invisible, might finally be ready to show its hand.

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: 10.1073/pnas.2513193122