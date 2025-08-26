High THC Cannabis Linked to Psychosis and Schizophrenia

Strong cannabis can come at a high cost. A sweeping review of nearly five decades of research has found that high-concentration THC products are consistently linked with serious mental health problems, especially psychosis, schizophrenia, and cannabis use disorder.
The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed 99 studies with more than 221,000 participants, offering one of the most comprehensive looks yet at how concentrated cannabis affects the brain. The findings raise alarms for doctors, policymakers, and users, even as legal markets continue to favor ever-stronger products.
A Market Outpacing the Evidence
Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, has risen sharply in potency over the past two decades. Products like “dabs,” “shatter,” and high-potency oils often contain THC levels far exceeding what was common in earlier generations of cannabis. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, supported by the Colorado legislature, set out to test what this surge in strength means for mental health.
The team screened studies dating back to 1977, pulling together randomized trials, observational research, and interventional studies. High concentration was defined as products containing more than 5 milligrams THC per serving, more than 10 percent THC, or items explicitly labeled as high-potency concentrates.
Findings Point To Psychosis and CUD
Of the 99 studies, 70 percent of non-therapeutic investigations tied high THC use to psychosis or schizophrenia, and 75 percent linked it to cannabis use disorder. Acute effects, appearing within 12 hours, were the clearest: heightened risk of hallucinations, paranoia, and psychotic episodes. Long-term exposure, beyond a year, also showed increased risks of lasting psychiatric diagnoses.
“High-concentration THC products are associated with unfavorable mental health outcomes, particularly for psychosis or schizophrenia and cannabis use disorder,” the authors wrote (Annals of Internal Medicine).
Mixed Signals For Anxiety and Depression
The picture was more complicated for mood disorders. Among non-therapeutic users, over half of studies reported worse anxiety and 41 percent linked high THC to greater depression. Yet, in therapeutic contexts, particularly cancer and neurological disease, nearly half of trials suggested some potential relief of anxiety (47 percent) and depression (48 percent). Still, other therapeutic trials pointed to worsening symptoms. The inconsistency underscores the need for better trial design and more precise measurements of THC exposure.
Limitations Cloud the Picture
Most of the included studies carried a moderate or high risk of bias, with poor measurement of dose and outcomes, or failure to account for confounders such as other substance use or preexisting mental health problems. Few studies examined today’s ultra-potent products, leaving a gap between the data and the modern market.
Key Findings
- Sample: 99 studies, 221,097 participants, published 1977–2023
- Exposure: High THC defined as >5 mg or >10% THC, or labeled “high-potency concentrate,” “shatter,” or “dab”
- Main outcomes: Anxiety, depression, psychosis, schizophrenia, cannabis use disorder
- Psychosis/Schizophrenia: 70% of non-therapeutic studies found unfavorable associations
- Cannabis Use Disorder: 75% of studies found increased risk
- Anxiety: 53% of non-therapeutic studies reported unfavorable associations; 47% of therapeutic studies suggested potential benefits
- Depression: 41% of non-therapeutic studies found unfavorable associations; 48% of therapeutic studies suggested potential benefits
- Limitations: High risk of bias, poor exposure measurement, few studies on ultra-potent modern products
- Funding: Colorado General Assembly, House Bill 21-1317
Takeaway
High-concentration THC cannabis products are strongly associated with psychosis, schizophrenia, and cannabis use disorder. Evidence for anxiety and depression is mixed, with some potential therapeutic benefits but also risks of worsening symptoms. The data is limited by study quality and lack of focus on today’s strongest products. Patients, especially those with a history of mental illness, should approach concentrated cannabis with caution.
Journal: Annals of Internal Medicine
DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-24-03819
If our reporting has informed or inspired you, please consider making a donation. Every contribution, no matter the size, empowers us to continue delivering accurate, engaging, and trustworthy science and medical news. Independent journalism requires time, effort, and resources—your support ensures we can keep uncovering the stories that matter most to you.
Join us in making knowledge accessible and impactful. Thank you for standing with us!