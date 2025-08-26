High THC Cannabis Linked to Psychosis and Schizophrenia

Strong cannabis can come at a high cost. A sweeping review of nearly five decades of research has found that high-concentration THC products are consistently linked with serious mental health problems, especially psychosis, schizophrenia, and cannabis use disorder.

The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, analyzed 99 studies with more than 221,000 participants, offering one of the most comprehensive looks yet at how concentrated cannabis affects the brain. The findings raise alarms for doctors, policymakers, and users, even as legal markets continue to favor ever-stronger products.

A Market Outpacing the Evidence

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, has risen sharply in potency over the past two decades. Products like “dabs,” “shatter,” and high-potency oils often contain THC levels far exceeding what was common in earlier generations of cannabis. Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, supported by the Colorado legislature, set out to test what this surge in strength means for mental health.

The team screened studies dating back to 1977, pulling together randomized trials, observational research, and interventional studies. High concentration was defined as products containing more than 5 milligrams THC per serving, more than 10 percent THC, or items explicitly labeled as high-potency concentrates.

Findings Point To Psychosis and CUD

Of the 99 studies, 70 percent of non-therapeutic investigations tied high THC use to psychosis or schizophrenia, and 75 percent linked it to cannabis use disorder. Acute effects, appearing within 12 hours, were the clearest: heightened risk of hallucinations, paranoia, and psychotic episodes. Long-term exposure, beyond a year, also showed increased risks of lasting psychiatric diagnoses.

“High-concentration THC products are associated with unfavorable mental health outcomes, particularly for psychosis or schizophrenia and cannabis use disorder,” the authors wrote (Annals of Internal Medicine).

Mixed Signals For Anxiety and Depression

The picture was more complicated for mood disorders. Among non-therapeutic users, over half of studies reported worse anxiety and 41 percent linked high THC to greater depression. Yet, in therapeutic contexts, particularly cancer and neurological disease, nearly half of trials suggested some potential relief of anxiety (47 percent) and depression (48 percent). Still, other therapeutic trials pointed to worsening symptoms. The inconsistency underscores the need for better trial design and more precise measurements of THC exposure.

Limitations Cloud the Picture

Most of the included studies carried a moderate or high risk of bias, with poor measurement of dose and outcomes, or failure to account for confounders such as other substance use or preexisting mental health problems. Few studies examined today’s ultra-potent products, leaving a gap between the data and the modern market.

Key Findings

Sample: 99 studies, 221,097 participants, published 1977–2023

99 studies, 221,097 participants, published 1977–2023 Exposure: High THC defined as >5 mg or >10% THC, or labeled “high-potency concentrate,” “shatter,” or “dab”

High THC defined as >5 mg or >10% THC, or labeled “high-potency concentrate,” “shatter,” or “dab” Main outcomes: Anxiety, depression, psychosis, schizophrenia, cannabis use disorder

Anxiety, depression, psychosis, schizophrenia, cannabis use disorder Psychosis/Schizophrenia: 70% of non-therapeutic studies found unfavorable associations

70% of non-therapeutic studies found unfavorable associations Cannabis Use Disorder: 75% of studies found increased risk

75% of studies found increased risk Anxiety: 53% of non-therapeutic studies reported unfavorable associations; 47% of therapeutic studies suggested potential benefits

53% of non-therapeutic studies reported unfavorable associations; 47% of therapeutic studies suggested potential benefits Depression: 41% of non-therapeutic studies found unfavorable associations; 48% of therapeutic studies suggested potential benefits

41% of non-therapeutic studies found unfavorable associations; 48% of therapeutic studies suggested potential benefits Limitations: High risk of bias, poor exposure measurement, few studies on ultra-potent modern products

High risk of bias, poor exposure measurement, few studies on ultra-potent modern products Funding: Colorado General Assembly, House Bill 21-1317

Takeaway

High-concentration THC cannabis products are strongly associated with psychosis, schizophrenia, and cannabis use disorder. Evidence for anxiety and depression is mixed, with some potential therapeutic benefits but also risks of worsening symptoms. The data is limited by study quality and lack of focus on today’s strongest products. Patients, especially those with a history of mental illness, should approach concentrated cannabis with caution.

Journal: Annals of Internal Medicine

DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-24-03819