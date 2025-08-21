Korean Scientists Achieve First Fully Domestic Radar Stealth Tech

Stealth just became a homegrown achievement in South Korea. Scientists at the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) have developed core radar stealth technologies entirely with domestic resources, breaking decades of reliance on foreign imports. Their work, published in IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques, includes both design software and evaluation systems for radomes, a critical component that protects radar antennas while maintaining performance under extreme conditions. The accomplishment addresses a long-standing barrier in defense technology, where foreign software and equipment have been tightly restricted, and could speed development of stealth weapon systems in Korea.

Building Stealth at Home

Radar stealth technology is essential for aircraft, missiles, and defense platforms. It works by manipulating electromagnetic waves to minimize detection, either by absorbing signals or scattering them away from enemy radar. Countries leading in stealth research classify such systems as strategic military assets, making imports difficult if not impossible.

KRISS researchers tackled this challenge by focusing on radomes, the protective shells that house antennas. Radomes must endure intense heat and shock while allowing signals to pass through with minimal distortion. A key component inside is the Frequency Selective Surface (FSS), which acts like a filter, transmitting only certain frequencies. Modeling FSS performance requires advanced simulation software, but commercial tools can cost more than $75,000 per license with steep annual fees.

AI-Driven Design and Testing

The KRISS team built their own FSS design platform, powered by artificial intelligence and parallel computing. The new software increases design speed more than fiftyfold compared with conventional methods. It is optimized for analyzing multilayer composite radomes, which are standard in modern stealth systems.

They also created an electromagnetic wave evaluation system that streamlines radome performance testing. A process that once took over a month can now be completed more than five times faster, thanks to AI-driven automation. This means that defense-grade radomes can be developed, tested, and deployed at a fraction of the previous cost and time.

From Lab to Deployment

The project drew expertise from four KRISS research groups, ranging from metrology to materials science. Their success represents the first complete, domestic cycle of stealth radar technology: design, prototyping, and performance validation. In early August, KRISS transferred the technology to Korea Electrotechnology Research (KER), a defense-focused company, in a deal valued at 500 million KRW.

“The technologies we have developed are not only applicable to the defense sector but also hold great potential for various radar-related industries, including mobility, maritime, and aerospace applications,” said Dr. Hong Young-Pyo, Head of the Electromagnetic Wave Metrology Group at KRISS.

Global and Industrial Implications

This achievement strengthens Korea’s defense independence at a time when military tensions and weapons competition are rising globally. Beyond the battlefield, the new stealth tools may influence civilian industries that rely on radar and communications, including aviation, shipping, and automotive mobility. Filing for patents ensures the innovation is protected as Korea looks to expand its role in radar-related industries.

Key Findings

Institution: Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS)

Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS) Technology: Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) design software and electromagnetic wave evaluation system for radomes

Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) design software and electromagnetic wave evaluation system for radomes Methods: AI and parallel computing for design, AI-driven automation for testing

AI and parallel computing for design, AI-driven automation for testing Performance: 50x faster design, >5x faster testing compared to traditional methods

50x faster design, >5x faster testing compared to traditional methods Transfer: Technology licensed to Korea Electrotechnology Research (KER) for 500 million KRW

Technology licensed to Korea Electrotechnology Research (KER) for 500 million KRW Publication: IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques , July 2025

, July 2025 Safety/Use: Defense, mobility, maritime, and aerospace radar applications

Takeaway

KRISS has developed the first fully domestic radar stealth design and testing system in Korea, eliminating reliance on costly foreign software and equipment. The AI-driven technologies speed design and validation while opening opportunities in defense and civilian radar industries.

Journal: IEEE Transactions on Microwave Theory and Techniques

DOI: 10.1109/TMTT.2025.3587043