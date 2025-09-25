New Brain Scan Reveals How Tiny Vessels Pulse With Age

A cutting-edge brain imaging technique developed at USC has captured something never before seen in living humans: the rhythmic pulsing of microscopic blood vessels deep within the brain, revealing changes that could unlock new approaches to understanding aging and dementia.

The research team at the Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute used ultra-high field 7T magnetic resonance imaging to create the first maps of “microvascular volumetric pulsatility,” essentially watching the brain’s smallest vessels expand and contract with each heartbeat. Their findings, published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, show these tiny pulses intensify with age, particularly in the brain’s white matter regions critical for network communication.

“Arterial pulsation is like the brain’s natural pump, helping to move fluids and clear waste. Our new method allows us to see, for the first time in people, how the volumes of those tiny blood vessels change with aging and vascular risk factors.”

The discovery builds on decades of research linking large artery stiffness to stroke and dementia, but until now scientists couldn’t peer into the brain’s microscopic vascular network without invasive procedures limited to animal studies. The USC team’s innovation combines two advanced MRI approaches – vascular space occupancy (VASO) and arterial spin labeling (ASL) – to track subtle volume changes in microvessels over the cardiac cycle.

The White Matter Connection

The most striking finding emerged from comparing 11 young adults (average age 28) with 12 older participants (average age 60). While younger brains showed consistent pulsing patterns that decreased from surface to depth, older brains displayed dramatically amplified pulsations in deep white matter – the brain’s communication highway connecting different regions.

This white matter sits at the end of the arterial supply chain, where blood vessels are farthest from the heart. As people age, reduced blood supply to these distal arteries becomes particularly problematic. The researchers found that hypertension further amplifies these changes, creating a cascade that may accelerate cognitive decline.

“These findings provide a missing link between what we see in large vessel imaging and the microvascular damage we observe in aging and Alzheimer’s disease.”

The implications extend beyond simple blood flow. Excessive vascular pulsing may disrupt the brain’s recently discovered “glymphatic system” – a waste clearance network that flushes out toxic proteins like beta-amyloid that accumulate in Alzheimer’s disease. When fluid circulation becomes disrupted, metabolic waste builds up, potentially speeding memory loss and neurodegeneration.

From Research to Real-World Impact

The technique required participants to lie still for 30-minute scans while researchers simultaneously recorded pulse signals and brain activity. The resulting maps revealed that microvascular pulsing peaked at the brain’s surface in the pial mater, then decreased toward deeper regions – except in older adults, where white matter pulsing remained abnormally high.

The research team confirmed their findings through rigorous testing, including repeat scans months apart on the same participants and comparison with conventional large-vessel imaging. The patterns remained consistent, suggesting the technique could serve as a reliable biomarker for brain aging and disease risk.

Current limitations include the need for specialized 7T MRI scanners and lengthy scan times that may not be practical for routine clinical use. However, the researchers are exploring adaptations for more common 3T scanners and shorter protocols focused on white matter regions where the most significant changes occur.

The work represents a significant advance in understanding how the brain’s vascular system changes with age. While large arteries have long been studied as windows into cardiovascular health, this microscopic view reveals the downstream effects where cognitive function may be most vulnerable. The team’s next studies will test whether these pulsing patterns can predict cognitive outcomes and serve as early warning signs for dementia.

For the millions at risk of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, this window into the brain’s hidden hydraulic system offers new possibilities for early detection and intervention. As the global population ages, understanding these microscopic changes may prove crucial for maintaining cognitive health throughout the lifespan.

Nature Cardiovascular Research: 10.1038/s44161-025-00722-1