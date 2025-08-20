Omega 3s May Shield Women From Alzheimer’s Decline

Women may have a dietary ally in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. A new study from King’s College London and Queen Mary University of London, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, finds that women with Alzheimer’s have significantly fewer unsaturated lipids, including those containing omega 3 fatty acids, compared to healthy women. Men with Alzheimer’s did not show the same lipid differences. The discovery suggests that lipid biology may play a sex specific role in Alzheimer’s disease and points to new directions for prevention and treatment research.

Why Lipids Matter in Alzheimer’s

Lipids, or fat molecules, are crucial for brain health. They form cell membranes, regulate inflammation, and support energy metabolism. Researchers examined plasma samples from 841 participants across three groups: 306 with Alzheimer’s disease, 165 with mild cognitive impairment, and 370 healthy controls. Using advanced mass spectrometry, the team measured 268 lipid species and analyzed how they differed between women and men.

The results showed that women with Alzheimer’s had steep increases in saturated, “unhealthy” lipids, alongside sharp decreases in unsaturated lipids that often contain omega fatty acids. In men, however, lipid profiles did not differ between healthy and Alzheimer’s groups.

Key Findings

The study uncovered several striking results:

32 lipids were linked to Alzheimer’s in women, while none were linked in men.

Highly unsaturated triglycerides and phospholipids decreased in women with Alzheimer’s.

More saturated phospholipids increased in women with Alzheimer’s.

Lipid differences were associated with cognitive decline scores and biomarkers of brain inflammation.

These results suggest that omega 3 containing lipids may help protect the female brain against neurodegeneration.

Expert Perspectives

Senior author Dr Cristina Legido-Quigley of King’s College London emphasized the sex based differences:

“One of the most surprising things we saw when looking at the different sexes was that there was no difference in these lipids in healthy and cognitively impaired men, but for women this picture was completely different.”

First author Dr Asger Wretlind noted that this was the first large cohort study to identify omega related lipid differences in women with Alzheimer’s, adding that the team is now investigating how early in life these changes appear.

Dr Julia Dudley, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, which funded the work, stressed the broader impact: “Understanding how the disease works differently in women could help doctors tailor future treatments and health advice.”

Why This Matters

Women account for roughly two thirds of people with Alzheimer’s, according to [Alzheimer’s Research UK](https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/). While longevity plays a role, the study highlights that biological differences in lipid metabolism may contribute. This work also aligns with epidemiological data showing that omega 3 fatty acids from fish or supplements support brain health and may slow cognitive decline.

The authors caution that the findings do not yet prove a protective effect. Clinical trials are needed to test whether dietary supplementation or lipid targeted therapies can alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease in women. Still, the results support ongoing research into sex specific risk factors and personalized prevention strategies.

Looking Ahead

The study underscores the importance of stratifying Alzheimer’s research by sex. Future work will need to expand into more ethnically diverse populations and explore whether hormone levels, diet, or genetic factors amplify the lipid differences seen in women. If confirmed, the findings could lead to dietary or drug based interventions that help women preserve cognitive function later in life.

Journal: Alzheimer’s & Dementia

DOI: 10.1002/alz.70512