When the Heart Fails Too Soon: Stark Racial Inequities in U.S. Care

The heart gives out too soon. In America, where heart failure already weighs on six million adults, a new study shows Black patients are first hospitalized almost a generation earlier than their white counterparts. On average, at just 60 years of age, compared with 73.6 for white adults. The gap is not written in DNA. It is written in insurance coverage, unemployment lines, and classrooms that never offered the same chance.

Hispanic patients are hospitalized at 65.4, Asian American patients at 70.6. The numbers tell a story of loss in years, of families navigating disease sooner than they should. The study, drawn from more than 42,000 patients across 713 hospitals and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, leaves little doubt: health outcomes bend to the shape of society.

“These are striking differences, especially for Black patients,” said study first author Dr. Xiaoning Huang, research assistant professor of cardiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

A Disease of the Body, and of Place

Heart failure is not a sudden collapse but a slow weakening. The heart, stretched and tired, can no longer pump blood as it should. For some, that decline is delayed until their seventies. For others, it interrupts middle age. Huang and colleagues used the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Registry, tracking first hospitalizations between 2016 and 2019. They found that social and economic conditions explained much of the age gap across racial and ethnic groups.

Insurance, employment, neighborhood education levels — these proved as predictive as cholesterol or smoking. In other words, the heart begins to break earlier in communities where opportunity is scarcer. It is not simply a matter of biology. It is a matter of place.

Early Warning, Early Action

Huang insists that doctors and health systems cannot wait until the heart weakens. Screening must begin earlier in vulnerable communities. Prevention must start sooner. And clinical teams must connect patients not only with medication but with social workers who can link them to food, housing, and financial support. Because for many, a prescription is not enough when the problem begins outside the hospital walls.

“Our study shows that social risk factors, including insurance status and area-level educational and economic opportunities, played a major role. These factors often limit people’s access to quality health care and shape people’s health long before they develop heart problems,” Huang said.

The Takeaway

Fourteen years. That is the measure of the inequity. Fourteen years when one community suffers heart failure while another is still walking their neighborhood without shortness of breath. To close the gap will require more than medicine. It will require reshaping the conditions that set the clock on health before the first heartbeat is ever lost. The study makes that reality plain. The question is whether the country is willing to listen.

Learn more about heart failure from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Journal of the American College of Cardiology, DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2025.06.046