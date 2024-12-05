Scientists Find Earliest Evidence of Human-Dog Bonds in Americas

Archaeological findings from Alaska reveal that humans and canines formed close relationships in the Americas 12,000 years ago – about 2,000 years earlier than previously known. The discovery of ancient canine bones showing evidence of a fish-based diet suggests these animals depended on humans for food, marking a crucial early step in domestication.

Understanding when and how dogs became domesticated provides insight into early human societies and migration patterns. This research helps answer questions about whether the first Americans arrived with dogs and how Indigenous peoples developed relationships with canines.

Key Takeaways

12,000-year-old canine leg bone shows evidence of human interaction

Chemical analysis reveals salmon in diet, indicating human feeding

Findings suggest tamed wolves or early dogs preceded full domestication

Published in Science Advances | Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

“We now have evidence that canids and people had close relationships earlier than we knew they did in the Americas,” explains François Lanoë, assistant research professor at the University of Arizona School of Anthropology. This discovery pushes back the timeline of human-canine relationships in the Americas by two millennia.

The research team discovered two significant specimens: a 12,000-year-old tibia at the Swan Point site and an 8,100-year-old jawbone at Hollembaek Hill, both in Alaska. Chemical analysis revealed high levels of salmon protein in both specimens, indicating these animals regularly ate fish – behavior unusual for wild canines of that period.

“This is the smoking gun because they’re not really going after salmon in the wild,” notes study co-author Ben Potter from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. However, researchers remain cautious about labeling these animals as fully domesticated dogs, suggesting they might have been tamed wolves.

The study highlights strong collaboration with local Indigenous communities. The Healy Lake Village Council, representing the Mendas Cha’ag people, authorized the research including genetic testing. This partnership acknowledges the deep cultural significance of dog companionship in Indigenous communities, a tradition that continues today.

Key Terms

Canids The family of mammals including wolves, dogs, and coyotes, representing various stages in the domestication process from wild to tame animals. Domestication The long-term process through which animals become adapted to living with humans, involving genetic and behavioral changes over generations. Archaeological Dating Scientific methods like radiocarbon dating used to determine the age of ancient remains, crucial for establishing historical timelines of human-animal interactions.

Test Your Knowledge

What evidence suggests these ancient canines had close relationships with humans? Chemical analysis showed high levels of salmon protein in their bones, indicating they relied on humans for food since wild canines rarely caught fish.

How did researchers study these ancient remains? They used radiocarbon dating to determine age and chemical analysis to study diet patterns, while working in partnership with local Indigenous communities.

Why are researchers cautious about calling these animals domesticated dogs? The specimens may be too old to be genetically related to known dog populations, suggesting they might have been tamed wolves rather than fully domesticated dogs.

What is the broader significance of this discovery? It provides earliest evidence of human-canine relationships in the Americas, helping understand whether early humans migrated with dogs and how Indigenous peoples developed bonds with canines.

