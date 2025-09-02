New Nickel Catalyst Enables No Sort Mixed Plastic Recycling

Plastic recycling could soon get simpler. In a study from Northwestern University and collaborators published in Nature Chemistry, researchers report an inexpensive, single-site nickel catalyst that selectively deconstructs common mixed polyolefin waste.

The catalyst targets carbon carbon bonds in polypropylene and polyethylene, converting low-value solids into higher-value oils and waxes, even when the stream is contaminated with polyvinyl chloride. In other words, a no-sort route for the plastics we actually throw away may be achievable.

The polyolefin problem, stated plainly

Polyolefins dominate our daily lives, from milk jugs and condiment bottles to trash liners and disposable utensils. Industry makes more than 220 million tons of these materials each year, yet recycling rates languish in the single digits. The chemistry is the roadblock. Polyolefins are chains of strong carbon carbon bonds that resist selective breakdown. Many current options either downcycle mechanically into lower grade pellets or crank up the heat to 400 to 700 degrees Celsius to crack everything at high energy cost.

“One of the biggest hurdles in plastic recycling has always been the necessity of meticulously sorting plastic waste by type. Our new catalyst could bypass this costly and labor-intensive step for common polyolefin plastics, making recycling more efficient, practical and economically viable than current strategies.”

That quote, from Tobin Marks of Northwestern University, captures the system-level appeal. If polypropylene and polyethylene can be separated chemically, not manually, plant economics change. The team’s catalyst chemisorbs a simple nickel precursor onto a super Brønsted acidic sulfated alumina support to create a single-site organonickel species that, under hydrogen, becomes the active hydride. Single-site matters. Rather than acting like a blunt instrument, it behaves like a scalpel, preferring specific C C linkages and favoring branched sites found in polypropylene.

Precision that pays off

In lab tests, the catalyst rapidly hydrogenolyzed isotactic polypropylene into liquid oils and waxes at about 200 degrees Celsius and moderate hydrogen pressure, with low methane formation. Activity was high, catalyst loading was low. Crucially, when mixed with linear polyethylene, the system preferentially chopped polypropylene first, effectively separating the two polymers by chemistry. That selective conversion enables a stepwise upcycling strategy, not just a single pass to fuels.

“Compared to other nickel-based catalysts, our process uses a single-site catalyst that operates at a temperature 100 degrees lower and at half the hydrogen gas pressure. We also use 10 times less catalyst loading, and our activity is 10 times greater. So, we are winning across all categories.”

That is Yosi Kratish of Northwestern, laying out the performance metrics. The mechanism aligns with the performance. Modeling and small molecule tests indicate a turnover-limiting beta alkyl transfer step that cleaves C C bonds with a strong preference for branched motifs. Consistent with that preference, isobutane reacted faster than propane in a continuous flow reactor, reflecting its lower ionization energy and stronger coordination to the electrophilic nickel center. For reference, see NIST entries for propane and isobutane from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (propane, isobutane).

A notorious contaminant becomes a feature

PVC is the bane of mixed plastic recycling, releasing hydrogen chloride that corrodes equipment and kills many catalysts. Here, the nickel system held up. More, in polypropylene PVC mixtures, activity improved. The authors suggest a synergy between trace HCl generated from PVC and the sulfated alumina support, which may regenerate acid sites and aid C C scission. PVC itself did not undergo hydrogenolysis under the conditions, which means the process accelerates without destroying the contaminant or the catalyst. That is unexpected. It is also useful.

Recycling the recycler

The catalyst is air sensitive after use, but it can be revived. A simple, low cost alkylaluminum treatment restored about half of the original activity for multiple cycles while preserving the key selectivity for branched bonds. That regeneration path hints at a realistic operating loop, not just a one off demonstration.

What this could change

The primary keyword is plastic recycling, and the promise is direct. If industrial streams of unsorted polyolefins can be fed into reactors without the painstaking pre sort, and if the output is tunable oils and waxes rather than random gases, then mixed plastic upcycling can move from wishful thinking to engineering. There is work ahead. Scale up, impurity handling beyond PVC, lifetime studies. But the direction is the point. Take the labor out. Keep the value in. Make it practical.

Authorial aside: It is easy to get cynical about plastic fixes. We have heard a lot of promises. Here, the chemistry is specific, mechanistic, and testable. A scalpel, not a slogan.

Micro-explainer: What is single-site catalysis for plastics?Most heterogeneous catalysts are nanoparticles with many different sites, which makes reactions less selective. A single-site catalyst anchors one kind of metal site onto a support, so each reactive event happens at a nearly identical environment. For polyolefins, that precision can favor cutting branched carbon carbon bonds while leaving linear ones relatively intact. The Northwestern system uses a nickel precursor, Ni(COD)2, chemisorbed onto sulfated alumina to make an electrophilic organonickel species. Under hydrogen, that becomes the active nickel hydride. The reaction proceeds mainly through beta alkyl transfer, not indiscriminate cracking. That mechanism explains the low methane output, the liquid rich product slate, and the surprising ability to chemically separate polypropylene from polyethylene in a mixed stream.

Links and sources: Northwestern University news release (overview) news.northwestern.edu. NIST Chemistry WebBook entries for propane and isobutane. Primary study in Nature Chemistry below.

Journal: Nature Chemistry

DOI: 10.1038/s41557-025-01892-y