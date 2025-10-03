First Elephant Herpesvirus Vaccine Could Save Endangered Species

A virus that kills young elephants in as little as 24 hours may have finally met its match. Scientists at Chester Zoo, the University of Surrey, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency have developed what they are calling the world’s first vaccine targeting elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, a disease that has quietly devastated both captive and wild Asian elephant populations for decades.

The vaccine, detailed today in Nature Communications, represents six years of painstaking work and a fundamentally different approach to fighting the illness. Rather than trying to prevent infection entirely, the team designed their vaccine to prime the elephant immune system’s T-cells, essentially teaching these cellular “generals” to recognize and destroy infected cells before the virus overwhelms its host.

Dr. Katie Edwards, Lead Conservation Scientist at Chester Zoo, framed the achievement carefully.

“We can’t yet say this will be the end of EEHV deaths, but we have taken a massive step towards that goal.”

A Silent Killer With an 80% Fatality Rate

EEHV poses a peculiar threat. Nearly all adult elephants carry the virus in latent form, much like humans harbor chickenpox after childhood infection. The adults shed virus periodically, exposing calves who lack immunity. When young elephants between ages 1 and 8 encounter the virus for the first time, their immune systems often cannot mount a response quickly enough. The virus causes hemorrhaging, and once symptoms appear, up to 80% of infected juveniles die.

The disease has struck across India, Nepal, Myanmar, and Thailand, affecting both wild populations and conservation breeding programs. With fewer than 40,000 Asian elephants remaining worldwide and the species listed as endangered, every calf matters. African elephants have also shown susceptibility.

Current treatment options remain limited to intensive supportive care if the infection is caught early through monitoring, but survival is far from guaranteed even with intervention. Until now, no preventive option existed.

Why This Vaccine is Different

The Chester Zoo team made several unconventional choices in their vaccine design. Most notably, they targeted T-cell responses rather than antibody production. This decision stemmed from research on related herpesviruses in humans, particularly cytomegalovirus, where cellular immunity proves more critical than antibodies for controlling infection.

Dr. Falko Steinbach, Professor of Veterinary Immunology at the University of Surrey, emphasized the significance of their results.

“For the first time, we have shown in elephants that a vaccine can trigger the type of immune response needed to protect them against EEHV.”

The vaccine uses a two-part system: an initial injection with modified vaccinia virus carrying EEHV genes, followed by booster shots with purified proteins mixed in an adjuvant. This heterologous approach exploits how different vaccine platforms activate distinct immunological pathways, potentially creating stronger and more durable protection than either method alone.

Because EEHV cannot be cultured in laboratories, traditional vaccine approaches that use weakened virus were impossible. Instead, the team identified two specific proteins, EE2 and MCP, that appear only when the virus begins replicating inside host cells. By targeting these protein markers, the vaccine trains T-cells to attack the cellular “factories” producing new virus particles.

Three adult elephants received the vaccine in trials beginning in 2021. None showed adverse reactions. More importantly, blood analysis revealed the vaccine stimulated exactly the type of immune response the researchers hoped for. When blood samples were exposed to viral proteins in the lab, vaccinated elephants showed dramatically elevated responses compared to their pre-vaccination baselines.

The team went beyond measuring single immune markers, employing sophisticated RNA sequencing to analyze over 2,000 immune-related genes. This systems immunology approach, rarely used in wildlife species, revealed that vaccination significantly increased CD8+ and CD4+ T cell signatures while modulating other immune responses.

Interestingly, all three elephants already carried latent EEHV infections before vaccination, creating a complex immunological background. The vaccine still managed to boost their immune responses substantially, suggesting it could work even better in young, immunologically naive calves, the actual target population.

Chester Zoo plans to begin wider deployment, prioritizing young elephants at highest risk. The vaccine can be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures, making it feasible for use in range countries without requiring ultra-cold storage infrastructure. As a conservation charity, the zoo intends to make the vaccine open source and freely available.

Dr. Javier Lopez, Head of Veterinary Services at Chester Zoo, acknowledged both the urgency and the logistical challenges ahead. The team is working to clear regulatory hurdles for international distribution while sharing technical knowledge so other institutions can produce the vaccine themselves.

Still, questions remain. The vaccine specifically targets EEHV-1A, the genotype most associated with fatal disease. While it should provide some cross-protection against the closely related EEHV-1B variant, effectiveness against other genotypes remains uncertain. Long-term efficacy will only become clear through monitoring vaccinated populations over time.

For a species where vaccine development seemed nearly impossible due to the lack of laboratory culture systems and limited immunological tools, this represents a genuine turning point. Whether it ultimately prevents most EEHV deaths or merely reduces mortality rates, the achievement demonstrates that even wildlife diseases once considered intractable can yield to determined scientific effort.

Nature Communications: 10.1038/s41467-025-56108-y

