Scientists Discover Way to Block Pain While Preserving Healing

What if treating pain didn’t require shutting down the body’s natural healing response? NYU researchers have identified a surprising answer hidden within the very cells that wrap our peripheral nerves.

The team focused on Schwann cells, the often-overlooked support cells that coat nerve fibers outside the brain and spinal cord. These cells, it turns out, harbor a specific receptor called EP2 that can trigger intense pain without contributing to inflammation at all.

A Different Kind of Target

Traditional painkillers like ibuprofen work by blocking prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that cause both pain and inflammation. The problem is that inflammation, while uncomfortable, actually helps tissue heal and recover.

“Inflammation can be good for you – it repairs and restores normal function. Inhibiting inflammation with NSAIDs may delay healing and could delay recovery from pain.”

This insight from Pierangelo Geppetti, an adjunct professor at the NYU Pain Research Center, drives the core finding: researchers can now separate pain from inflammation by targeting only the EP2 receptor in Schwann cells.

Using sophisticated genetic techniques, the team silenced the EP2 receptor specifically in mouse Schwann cells. The results were striking – pain responses to inflammatory stimuli disappeared, but the inflammatory process continued normally. Swelling, immune cell activity, and other healing mechanisms proceeded unimpeded.

The discovery challenges decades of conventional wisdom about how pain medications should work. Most current research has focused on nerve cells themselves as the primary pain generators. But Schwann cells, which support and insulate nerve fibers, appear to play a much more active role than previously recognized.

From Lab Bench to Clinical Promise

The EP2 receptor activates a complex cellular pathway involving cAMP, a chemical messenger that amplifies pain signals. When researchers used light-activated tools to artificially trigger this pathway in Schwann cells, mice immediately developed heightened sensitivity to touch – a key feature of chronic pain conditions.

The mechanism works through a sophisticated cellular cascade. EP2 activation creates specific “nanodomains” of chemical activity at the cell membrane, ultimately leading to the release of reactive oxygen species that sensitize nearby pain receptors.

“To our great surprise, blocking the EP2 receptor in Schwann cells abolished prostaglandin-mediated pain but the inflammation took its normal course. We effectively decoupled the inflammation from the pain.”

This decoupling represents a potential paradigm shift for treating conditions like arthritis, where current NSAIDs provide pain relief but may actually slow healing by suppressing beneficial inflammation.

The research team, led by Nigel Bunnett from NYU College of Dentistry, tested their approach in multiple pain models. Whether triggered by direct chemical irritation or complex inflammatory conditions, EP2 blockade consistently eliminated pain without affecting tissue repair processes.

Unlike traditional NSAIDs, which can cause serious side effects including stomach damage and cardiovascular problems from prolonged use, targeting EP2 specifically in Schwann cells might avoid these complications entirely. The approach would leave most prostaglandin functions intact while selectively blocking pain transmission.

Clinical translation remains years away, but the researchers are already exploring how EP2-targeting drugs might work for arthritis and other inflammatory pain conditions. Local administration – such as injections directly into affected joints – holds particular promise for maximizing benefits while minimizing systemic effects.

The work represents a convergence of several cutting-edge research areas, from optogenetics to cellular nanotechnology. By understanding pain at the level of individual cellular compartments, researchers can now design interventions with unprecedented precision.

For the millions of people worldwide who rely on NSAIDs for chronic pain, this research offers hope for more effective treatments that work with, rather than against, the body’s natural healing processes.

Nature Communications: 10.1038/s41467-025-55950-0